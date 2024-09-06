A hidden piano bar and supper club is now open in Hell’s Kitchen

You may just miss Hell’s Kitchen’s latest lounge. Tucked away off 52nd Street and 8th Avenue, you’ll find a red light and a blue door marked with red graffiti of a martini and a piano. Once the light flicks on, duck inside to find the city's latest piano bar and supper club.

Making its debut this Friday, follow the red light to So & So’s Piano Bar. A part of the Romer Hell’s Kitchen hotel, the piano bar and supper club is an ideal escape for locals and theater industry vets alike.

Designed by local design firm GOODRICH, New York’s latest living room features a series of red banquette booths, upholstered walls and deep blue chairs tucked under the bar. Nodding to the area's bustling theater district, the main event here is the stage. As opposed to a grand piano, the stage is centered around an upright blue piano, a familiar sight to those who frequent New York’s various rehearsal studios. Illuminated by stunning marquee lights, the stage will host up-and-coming local acts alongside Broadway legends, and has already been graced by Darren Criss and Noah Cyrus.

Photograph: Zach Teplin | Disco Inferno Fries

While you sway to the tunes, the supper club has plenty of shareables and finger-friendly snacks that are seriously fun. Cheetos come in a piano dish and dates are hugged in bacon and skewered. The Disco Inferno Fries are sure to turn the party served in a ramen container served with crispy twice cooked noodles, furikake, sesame seeds and spicy gochujang-based sauce.

Tipplers tip their hat to the Broadway stage, starting with the Bodega Cat with tequila, Montenegro, coconut milk and espresso and the gin and mezcal number, Thank You, 15!, with blood orange, passionfruit and beet. Geared toward the industry, you can also find 50/50s (aka amaro shots) and boilermakers dubbed So & So combos.

So come on down and sit spell—your new neighborhood spot has just arrived.