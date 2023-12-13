A high-end cannabis dispensary with a Dior-clad staff is opening in Soho

When recreational marijuana was officially legalized in New York, conversations regarding the look, feel, offerings and direction taken by cannabis dispensaries rapidly took center stage.

Photograph: Courtesy of Dagmar

New York State started dolling out licenses earlier this year, with a particular focus on would-be store owners who were previously incarcerated because of matters relating to weed.

Fast-forward a year and the current legal dispensary scene is starting to look different.

Photograph: Courtesy of Dagmar

Photograph: Courtesy of Dagmar

Case in point: Dagmar, a new woman-founded, adult-use cannabis dispensary set to open at 412 West Broadway by Spring Street in Soho this Friday.

Dagmar is, according to a press release by the company itself, meant to be a high-end experience and “unlike the cartoonish, smoke-shop esthetics of many illicit dispensaries.”

The vibe inside is, apparently, evocative of a turn-of-the-century apothecary.

Photograph: Courtesy of Dagmar

Although, when push comes to shove, the products and services on offer at Dagmar will be pretty similar to any other licensed dispensary in the state, we'll give the operation bonus points for creativity—especially considering the staff's uniforms which, also according to the release, will include "branded cashmere sweaters and high-wasted pencil skirts or trousers created by a former Christin Dior and Halston designer."

Sell weed, but make it chic.

Photograph: Courtesy of Dagmar

We’re sure the demand is there and any woman-founded company gets a high five from us … but did you see the pictures of the dispensary? The words “eerie” and “macabre” come to mind, which aren’t exactly the sorts of feelings and scenarios you want to think of while getting high.

But, hey, it's New York City, where the vibe is sure to float someone's boat.