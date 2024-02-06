This is the second time the ‘Head in the Clouds’ Festival is coming to New York.

Head in the Clouds, an epic music festival that highlights Asian-American talent, is coming back to New York City on May 11 and 12 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens.

This is the second time 88Rising, the recording company that represents top Asian artists like Joji and Keith Ape, is having its festival in New York following the success of last year’s event. Tickets for the festival start at $259.50.

Artists in this year’s lineup include the viral Internet girl group ATARASHII GAKKO!, R&B artist thuy, K-Pop group Young Posse, and many others.

88Rising was founded by Sean Miyashiro in Queens in 2015 and has curated events in L.A., Indonesia and the Philippines. 88Rising’s goal is to advocate for Asian artists on a global scale and in 2022, the label took over Coachella’s main stage, with performances by Rich Brian, Jackson Wang and others.

In addition to the music, there will be 12 vendors that highlight New York’s rich Asian food culture, with a focus on small and family-owned businesses. Head in the Clouds will also partner with and donate some of its proceeds to the non-profit organization Heart of Dinner, which addresses food insecurity and social isolation among Asian American older adults.

Here is a full list of other confirmed artists so far for Head in the Clouds:

ATARASHII GAKKO!

Awich

Balming Tiger

BIBI

Deb Never

dhruv

eyedress

(G)I-DLE

ILLENIUM B2B DABIN

Joji

Juliet Ivy

Lyn Lapid

SPENCE LEE

thuy

Wang OK

Warren Hue

Wave to Earth

Young Posse