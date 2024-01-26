As soon as the weather gets warmer, we’re going to be thawing our booty-shaking shorts and hitting the streets—this Spring is going to bring some of the best concerts and tours New York has seen in a while.

Although some of these dates might seem far off, don’t get too comfortable: The prices are likely to go up, if they don’t sell out altogether. Whether it’s Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 tour, the very impressive lineup at this year’s Gov Ball, or smaller Indie artists rocking out at the Bowery Ballroom, here are some Spring concerts that you’ll definitely want to know about in the coming months, so you can get far ahead of the last-minute ticket purchasing frenzy.

Girli



February 29



Photograph: Courtesy of AllPoints / BelieveUK

Electro-pop star girli sings about queer love and longing in a way that feels fresh. A sonic mic of Carly Rae-Jepsen and Charli XCX, girli’s music is upbeat and danceable with lyrics that cut deep. This upcoming tour is the buildup for her sophomore album “Matriarchy,” which will be released on May 17. Case in point about those deep lyrics: One of the tracks off that album, “Nothing Hurts Like a Girl,” is about realizing dating boys isn’t that great, but that being heartbroken by another girl is actually so much worse. Catch her rock out at the Bowery Ballroom on Thursday, February 29. Get your tickets here.

Em Beihold

March 12

Persian-American L.A. native Em Beihold’s brand of pop is the kind that gets your foot tapping and vibing to a cup of coffee. Traveling for her “Maybe Life is Good” tour, this is the perfect concert for a chiller vibe with an intimate crowd. Don't be fooled by her upbeat and catchy tunes, though — her lyrics are filled with dark humor and moments of brutal clarity. Catch her at the Bowery Ballroom on March 12, and get your tickets here.

Nicki Minaj

March 30 and April 4

Photograph: By Brian Friedman / Courtesy of Shutterstock

On tour for the first time since 2019, Nicki Minaj is gonna have us in our high heels and on our tippies for her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. Aside from her new album, Nicki had an iconic 2023, from her collab with Ice Spice on the hit single “Barbie World,” to a very memorable VMAs performance. She’s giving the Barbz two concert dates in New York City—one in Madison Square Garden on March 30 and another at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 4. If you don’t want to miss this express train into Gag City, get your tickets as soon as you can.

Olivia Rodrigo

April 8

If you don’t know who Olivia Rodrigo is, just grab your nearest Gen-Zer and ask. The three-time Grammy winner first broke out on TikTok with her song “Driver’s License,” and has since churned out bangers like some hit-making factory, including many in her latest album, including “Vampire,” and “bad idea, right?” which was named TIME’s Best Song of 2023. Still riding the wave of her massively successful second album, GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo is going to give us a show at Madison Square Garden on April 8.

Mariah the Scientist

April 12 & 13

Any fans of alt RnB already know Mariah the Scientist, the Atlanta-born artist who rocked the scene when she released her debut studio album Master in 2019. In 2023, she released her third studio album, To Be Eaten Alive, which made it to the Billboard 200. Her music is sultry, moody and famously sexy. Sway to her mesmerizing melodies at The Brooklyn Paramount on April 12 or at Terminal Five in Manhattan on April 13.

Busta Rhymes

April 21

Busta Rhymes needs no introduction, but we’re gonna give him one anyway. Even if you didn’t get a chance to listen to Blockbusta, the album he dropped last year, you’ve definitely been influenced by his sound in some way: He’s had a hand in some of the most influential tracks in hip-hop, from “Don’t Cha” with the Pussycat Dolls and “Touch It” by The Big Bang. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone with a larger impact in 2000s music than this icon. Catch him April 21 at the Brooklyn Paramount in Downtown Brooklyn. You can get tickets here.

This is Church by Britton & the Sting

First Sunday of the month

Photograph: Courtesy of Britton and The Sting

Happening every first Sunday of the month starting February 4 and for the rest of the year at Baby’s Alright, “This is Church” is not your grandma’s church service. Headed by Tony Award-winning musician Britton Smith, Britton & The Sting is an alternative soul band that sonically examines the very act of going to church and brings a new type of spirituality to Brooklyn — one that centers community outside of any religious beliefs. You can get tickets here.

Hozier

June 5

Known for masterfully combining funk and soul, the Irish musician first got popular for his hit songs “Take Me To Church” and “Work Song.” Last year, he released Unreal Unearth, an album that he wrote during the pandemic and was inspired by Dante’s Inferno. The album debuted at number one in the Irish and UK charts and contains his characteristically celestial sound. Go see him at Forrest Hills Stadium on June 5. Get tickets here.

Gov Ball

June 7-9

Photograph: Lauren Spinelli

The Gov Ball is back with a lineup that feels straight out of Coachella. Major acts will include Peso Pluma, SZA, Rauw Alejandro, Post Malone and others. The festival this year will take place at Flushing Meadow Corona Park from Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9. You can check out the full lineup here and get tickets here.