A huge new Williamsburg waterfront park will dominate the old Domino’s factory this summer

Few things excite New Yorkers as much as urban green space—unless, of course, we’re talking about brand-new green space. And this summer, locals can experience just that, since an epic park is set to open on the Williamsburg waterfront. (The development of the Domino Sugar Refinery site is not without controversy, however; protests of proposed projects at the iconic factory go back more than a decade.)

Designed by James Corner Field Operations, the same firm that oversaw the High Line, Domino Park will cover six acres along the East River just north of the Williamsburg Bridge and, in doing so, will probably triple the amount of Instagram shots of the Manhattan skyline. The parkland will be the first major component to open as part of the redevelopment (those frowned-upon luxury condos will unveil later in 2018), and its design nods at the site’s history in some creative ways. Just take a gander at the 450-foot elevated green space inspired by old factory catwalks, the 36-foot tank once used to collect syrup, and two 80-foot cranes for proof. Other reasons to be excited? Fresh fields for volleyball and tennis, manicured lawns, gardens with seating, a children’s play area and a waterfront promenade.

