Searching for great things to do near the High Line? The beautiful, one-of-a-kind park attracts locals and tourists with its scenic views and greenery. Now running a span of 22 blocks (about 1.5 miles), the High Line is located near plenty of fun-having spots. Grab lunch at Chelsea Market or one of many other restaurants near the High Line. You can peruse some of the best Chelsea art galleries and museums, or stroll over to one of the other best NYC Parks—Hudson River Park. You're also close enough to discover New York's newest neighborhood: Hudson Yards. There are many options to choose from, but here are our top suggestions.

