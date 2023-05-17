Soho has a potential new hotspot at the corner of Grand and Thompson Streets and it’s under a retractable roof.

Twenty Three Grand, named for its address, is a downtown dining destination aiming to exude a neighborhood feel and truly chic vibes. Helmed by Executive Chef Ashley Rath (most recently of trendy wine bar Saint Theo’s) and created by alums of American Bar, Major Food Group, the menu features global flavors and elevated classics with a Mediterranean flair.

“Twenty Three Grand pulls inspiration from a variety of things including my mother’s recipes and some of the world’s top restaurants that I have been lucky enough to have both visited and worked in,” said Rath. “Working with the team to come up with dishes that will bring people together, again and again, has allowed us to create something that is fresh but familiar, lively but elevated. There’s truly something here for everyone to enjoy.”

Evan Sung The zucchini tower at Twenty Three Grand

Dishes are playful, including caviar service with spicy tuna and homemade tater tots; a Zucchini Tower with crispy chips and tzatziki, and TikTok-worthy crudité with three house-made dips. More menu highlights include raw items like a tuna tostada with guajillo, lime, scallion, and hazelnut; pastas like the cherry pomodoro with angel hair and Sicilian olive oil; and dishes for two like the Whole Grilled Branzino with royal trumpet mushrooms and mint salsa verde. Vegetables feature prominently on the menu and plant-based dining can be easy here.

The gorgeous indoor-outdoor restaurant was designed by stylist Melissa Bowers. The 2,700-square-foot space echoes Europe’s famous atrium cafes, and is filled with vintage and custom pieces. Think velvet and leather banquettes, preserved trees, greenery, lush textiles and wallpapers, antique lighting and more. Perhaps most impressive is the curated art collection with museum-quality pieces including Rashid Johnson’s “Or Down You Fall” and KAWS’ “Good Intentions.”

Twenty Three Grand is located at 23 Grand Street, New York, New York, open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday and for weekend brunch.