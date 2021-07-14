New York
Timeout

Branzino at Saint Theo's
Evan SungBranzino at Saint Theo's

American Bar team opens Saint Theo’s in the West Village

Women are at the helm of this new coastal Italian inspired restaurant.

By Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
While many New Yorkers are still longing for a European vacation, new restaurants are filling the void. Enter: Saint Theo’s, a new coastal Italian inspired restaurant from the team behind the West Village's popular American Bar. 

Opening Thursday, July 15 at 340 Bleecker St., Saint Theo's will be run by culinary director Carolina Santos-Neves with Executive Chef Ashley Rath (formerly of The Grill, Santina, and Dirty French). 

Inside Saint Theo's
Rebecca FondrenInside Saint Theo's

Saint Theo's menu is inspired by Venice and the Italian coast, highlighting fresh seafood, simple yet elevated housemade pastas, and seasonal ingredients. Appetizers include roasted oysters topped with castelvetrano olives and tomatoes and a decadent caviar and burrata duo. Vegetables are served both cold and warm, like in a chicory salad with red wine vinaigrette or roasted carrots with almond gremolata. Pesto linguine or seafood chittara can be followed with heartier entrees like lamb chops with pickled mushrooms, branzino with salsa verde, or dover sole with lemon, parsley, and matchstick potatoes. 

To drink, a curated wine list of mostly Italian and some French wines compliments the food menu, plus beer, classic cocktails and some fun twists on the classics will be served. Desserts will be explained tableside, so save some space in your appetite.

Saint Theo's breezy, vibrant 110 seat space was designed in collaboration with Martin Brudnizki. The new restaurant boasts a dining room, bar, and lounge, with an eclectic mix of vintage and modern design features including colorful Murano glass sconces, Venice Biennale exhibition posters, framed Pirelli calendars and deep green linen banquettes.

