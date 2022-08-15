A jersey worn by Michael Jordan is selling for $3 million in NYC

They say that if you want to be a star, you should dress like one. So, perhaps, getting your hands on an iconic jersey worn by the one-and-only Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA finals will turn you into a basketball prodigy.

The only thing that might hold you back from even trying, though, is the item's price tag: estimated at $3-$5 million.

Dubbed the "Last Dance" jersey given the fact that Jordan wore it during Game 1 of the finals of his final year with the Chicago Bulls against the Utah Jazz, the shirt is an incredibly important one. It was also featured on the cover of the June 1998 issue of Sports Illustrated.

The item is going to auction via Sotheby's on September 6 through 14. Before then, folks who simply want to gaze at the sports memorabilia, one of two finals jersey to ever appear at auction, can do so in Monterey, California from August 17 through the 20. The item, on view for the first time in over 20 years, will then be displayed at Sotheby's New York from September 6 through the 12th.

"Michael Jordan's NBA Finals jerseys are incredibly rare, with most remaining in private hands, and an NBA Finals Home jersey residing in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture since 2016, which Jordan donated," reads an official press release about the upcoming auction. "The auction comes on the heels of Sotheby’s record-breaking auction of Diego Maradona's historic 1986 World Cup match-worn shirt, which achieved $9.3 million—a world auction record for any sports memorabilia and the most valuable jersey ever sold."

The "Invictus: Part 1" auction will also feature items associated to other iconic sport personalities, including tennis legend Roger Federer, ice hockey champion Wayne Gretzky and historical boxer Muhammad Ali.

Although estimated to sell for about half of what Maradona's shirt went for, we have complete faith in Jordan and sort of expect him to indirectly shatter records once more by witnessing the sale of his own T-shirt for an enormous amount of money. That's just what he does, after all.