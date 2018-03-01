A late-night market with $5 food and booze is coming to Brooklyn

Food market lovers are likely familiar with Queens Night Market—New York’s all-ages, open-late bazaar with a $5 price cap on bites. But here’s a market for folks who have a case of the midnight munchies, but hate kids.
Okay, that’s harsh. You don’t have to dislike children to enjoy this grub experience, but you do have to be 21 or older. Midnight Market is popping up at Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse (73 West St) on March 17, and it’s bringing 20 awesome vendors serving scrumptious eats (and booze) for $5 or less.
Advanced tickets ($10) to the drinking, eating and dancing bash (that’s right, there’s going to be a DJ) are required. But that’s still a pretty great deal, considering all drinks and yummies are are only $5 each. Cop your tickets online here and check out the tasty lineup of vendors below.
Meta
RIB in a CUP
Baonanas
Moffle Bar
Hold My Knots
Tojo Kitchen
Glazed and Confused
Eemas Cuisine
Sisig City
Pescatore Seafood Company
La Brasa
Drunken Fruit
The Guac Spot
Cryo Cream
Caked Up
Alcohol by Win Son
