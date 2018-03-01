A late-night market with $5 food and booze is coming to Brooklyn

A post shared by Midnight Market NJ (@midnightmarketnj) on Feb 26, 2018 at 12:10pm PST

Food market lovers are likely familiar with Queens Night Market—New York’s all-ages, open-late bazaar with a $5 price cap on bites. But here’s a market for folks who have a case of the midnight munchies, but hate kids.

Okay, that’s harsh. You don’t have to dislike children to enjoy this grub experience, but you do have to be 21 or older. Midnight Market is popping up at Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse (73 West St) on March 17, and it’s bringing 20 awesome vendors serving scrumptious eats (and booze) for $5 or less.

Advanced tickets ($10) to the drinking, eating and dancing bash (that’s right, there’s going to be a DJ) are required. But that’s still a pretty great deal, considering all drinks and yummies are are only $5 each. Cop your tickets online here and check out the tasty lineup of vendors below.

Meta

RIB in a CUP

Baonanas

Moffle Bar

Hold My Knots

Tojo Kitchen

Glazed and Confused

Eemas Cuisine

Sisig City

Pescatore Seafood Company

La Brasa

Drunken Fruit

The Guac Spot

Cryo Cream

Caked Up

Alcohol by Win Son