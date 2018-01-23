Queens International Night Market announces its return date for 2018

Although temperatures are currently in high 50s here in New York, spring still feels far away. However, Queens International Night Market—one of the best outdoor food festivals in New York—is giving us a reason to be excited now.

The open-air market, which featured delicious grub from more than 80 countries last year, has set its 2018 opening date for April 21. It’s claim to fame, besides the slew of vendors and live performances, is the market’s $5 price-cap on the eats.



The market is currently accepting vendor applications, so if you or anyone you know is interested in getting involved, sign up here. The attraction drew 600,000 visitors in 2017, which is a testament to how fun and tasty this event is. We’re drooling just thinking about it!

