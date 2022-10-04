A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost

Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All'Antico Vinaio ("at the ancient wine merchant's") first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.

According to an Instagram post, the Florentine destination launched a new outpost at 225 Sullivan Street near West Third Street in Greenwich Village today.

We expect the menu to resemble the one offered at the Eighth Avenue location, the brand's only brick-and-mortar spot outside of Italy. From the classic Caprese (mozzarella, tomato and basil) to La Broadway (pistachio cream, stracciatella, sun-dried tomato, spicy zucchini and arugula), La Dante (capocollo, stracchino, truffle cream and arugula), La Favolosa (sbriciolona, pecorino cream, artichoke cream, spicy eggplant) and l'Inferno (porchetta, nduja cream, grilled vegetables and arugula), all delicacies are made with Italian cheeses, meats and spreads.

New Yorkers enjoyed their first taste of these delectable sandwiches back in June of 2019, when Tommaso "Tommy" Mazzanti, part of the family who opened the Florentine storefront back in 1989, set up a pop-up in the front room of Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria (now permanently closed) in Greenwich Village.

In 2021, Mazzanti partnered with gastronomic greats Tanya Bastianich Manuali and Joe Bastianich to open the new 1,500-square-foot space with standing room for about a dozen people right by Times Square.

Clearly, the demand for the team's food has not diminished, as indicated by the arrival of yet another location in New York.

Word to the wise: try every sandwich on the menu—your taste buds will thank you and then beg you for more.