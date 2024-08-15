A light trail inspired by Tim Burton’s 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' is opening at the New York Botanical Garden

Here is one of those events that remind us how great it is to live in New York: the New York Botanical Garden is hosting the worldwide debut of a new light trail entirely inspired by the 1993 classic Disney film Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Set to open on September 27, the outdoor adventure will run for nine weeks only through November 30 and tickets for the experience are currently available right here.

Just like anything mounted at the New York Botanical Garden—including the enchanting Alice in Wonderland exhibit that recently took over the destination—expect a pretty awesome experience.

According to an official press release, the trail is comprised of over 8,300 square feet of light installations “forced by cutting-edge technology including interactive video projections, intelligent LED lighting and 3D printed sculptures of the film's iconic characters." You'll basically feel like you're inside the mind of the one and only Tim Burton.

“I want to make an experience that surprises people—that is both visually stunning and sonically cool,” said Jeffrey Seller, the founder of Adventurelive, the creator of the experience, in an official statement. “This is going to be a thrilling new way to experience both Tim Burton’s story and one of the greatest gardens on Earth.”

We can confidently say New York is gearing up for its always mesmerizing season of resplendent holiday light shows... and we absolutely can't wait for it.