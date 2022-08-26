A Lin-Manuel Miranda show based on 'New York, New York' will debut this spring

Lin-Manuel Miranda's next project has been announced: Deadline reports that the prolific theater guru is working on a new musical loosely based on Martin Scorsese's 1977 film New York, New York. According to the outlet, performances will kick off on Broadway in a yet-to-be-disclosed theater in March of 2023, with an opening night scheduled for some time in April of that year.

Here is what we already know about the exciting show: it will be called New York, New York and feature numbers written for the original movie plus additional tunes that Miranda himself will work on.

The show, which will be set in postwar 1946 and will likely feature an inclusive cast, has been in development for four years. "A fully-staged, hush-hush workshop was done in New York several months ago," reports Deadline.

Not everything will be exactly like the iconic musical drama film that served as a tribute to Scorsese's home town, though: Deadline reports that the characters played by Robert De Niro and Liza Minnelli in the film—him a jazz saxophonist and she a pop singer who fall in love and marry—will not appear in the new iteration of the story.

"Indeed, our reporting indicates that the new New York, New York will feature little of Scorsese’s storyline," reports the outlet.

A Broadway veteran who had reportedly attended the workshop told Deadline that the project "is about this city; this social experiment of people from all walks of life. Simply put, it's about New York with a big band, big cast and show-stopping dance numbers. The thing to remember is that it's not the film, it’s a million miles away from the film, just to be clear."

Whether New York, New York will be true to the masterful original or not, one thing is for sure: any Miranda work is a must-see ode to this beautiful city of ours.