A live ‘Lord of the Rings’ symphony concert is coming to NYC

To celebrate the 21st anniversary of the release of Peter Jackson's iconic movie The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, the first film in The Lord of the Rings franchise, Radio City Music Hall is hosting a special screening of the production during which a total of 238 musicians will play Howard Shore’s award-winning soundtrack live. How awesome!

Expect a symphony orchestra, a beautiful chorus and a number of soloists to take over the space from February 6 through 9, 2023. You can buy tickets for the experience right here.

Based on the 1954 eponymous novel, the first volume of J. R. R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the 2001 movie famously starred Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom and Viggo Mortensen among others.

Incredibly successful both among critics and theatergoers, the production told the story of Dark Lord Sauron’s search for the One Ring, which contained part of his might and would allow him to return to power. A hobbit named Frodo Baggins, who was in possession of the Ring, then embarks on a journey with eight companions, the Fellowship of the Ring, to destroy the object and restore peace and safety in the world.

There's just something about certain movie soundtracks that truly shines true whenever played in a live, orchestra setting—and The Lord of the Rings certainly qualifies as one such film.