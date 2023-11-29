New York
Little bear milk tea at Sing
Photograph: Courtesy of SingLittle bear milk tea

A lively, Hong Kong-style café is opening on Bleecker Street

Try the little bear milk tea and the pineapple bun burger.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
New Yorkers familiar with Hong Kong culture likely know all about cha chaan tengs, the casual, cash-only diners found all over the Chinese region.

Sing
Photograph: Courtesy of Sing

Given the wave of immigrants that have made their way to New York in recent years, it’s no surprise that the Hong Kong-style cafés are now opening on this side of the Atlantic as well, hoping to draw customers curious about their offerings.

Sing, a chain that was founded in 2020 and now boasts 16 locations in China, already operates an address at Tangram Mall in Flushing and, this week, it will debut a new storefront at 182 Bleecker Street by MacDougal Street in Greenwich Village.

Sing
Photograph: Courtesy of Sing

In addition to cha chaan teng classics like slippery eggs over rice and unique pastas, the menu at Sing—led by the director of the culinary association of the Fujian province, Xiaoming Lin—will feature fun takes on the traditional, like a little bear milk tea and a pineapple bun burger. 

You'll notice the menu to be relatively succinct compared to the pretty lengthy selections at other Asian restaurants. 

According to an official press release, that’s all on purpose, catering “to a fast-paced urban lifestyle” and specifically “tailored for millennials and Gen Z.” For us, it makes it easier to basically try everything that’s on offer on-site.

Sing
Photograph: Courtesy of Sing

The 1,200-square-foot space features a lot of neon-infused design elements that are certainly evocative of Hong Kong style preferences.

The address also boasts a bright, spacious, enclosed backyard that diners can make use of all year long. It’s unclear how the astronaut figures that are on display in the backyard play into this whole theme, but they’re certainly worth gazing at.

Sing
Photograph: Courtesy of Sing

As for the logo: cats are popular symbols of good fortune and prosperity in Hong Kong culture, making the featured image a very smart choice indeed.

Just because they all look so visually striking, here's a selection of menu items on offer at Sing:

Little Bear Iced Tea
Photograph: Courtesy of SingLittle bear iced tea
Sing
Photograph: Courtesy of SingHong Kong-style French toast
Pineapple bun with ice cream at Sing
Photograph: Courtesy of SingPineapple bun with ice cream
Shrimp pasta with tomato sauce at Sing
Photograph: Courtesy of SingShrimp pasta with tomato sauce
Curry fish balls at Sing
Photograph: Courtesy of SingCurry fish balls

