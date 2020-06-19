A local hard seltzer company designed face coverings you can drink through

These masks allow you to stay covered up while drinking your beverage of choice.

Masks are still obligatory and perhaps the new normal for the foreseeable future (and even required in public in some states). But as more New Yorkers navigate life in the country’s most densely-populated city, there’s a juggling act between staying safe and supporting restaurants reopening with outdoor dining and bars selling to-go cocktails.

Now, one local company in New Jersey, is selling masks with a straw flap that allows people to drink while remaining covered up. The team behind Crook & Marker, a spiked hard seltzer brand, created TasteMask. The masks ($14.99) come in four different colorful patterns with tropical themes and all proceeds from sales will be donated to the USBG Bartender Assistance Program, which helps out bartenders and other hospitality staff out of work because of the current crisis.

The company first teased the masks—part fashion and function—on its Instagram account and received a flood of requests. They’ve started making more face coverings and will sell a limited number of them starting around July 4th but you can place orders online ahead of time. The design comes in a single size and is made with a blend of moisture-absorbing microfiber polyester, polypropylene and spandex-like material with elastic ear loops—it’s washable and reusable.

Crook & Marker created the masks to help market its new Spiked Coconut drinks, which has a low 4 percent alcohol content totaling 80 calories (it’s a competitor to White Claw and other hard seltzer beverages popular these days). But you don’t have to buy a canned beverage to purchase the limited edition masks.

Most popular on Time Out

- Here’s what will reopen in NYC during Phase 2

- NYC will pay youth $1,200 to take online courses this summer

- When will gyms reopen in NYC?

- This entire NYC street has been painted with murals of famous soccer legends

- When will hair salons reopen in NYC?

Share the story