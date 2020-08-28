A Magnolia Bakery banana pudding milkshake is available in NYC this weekend only

Dessert lovers and fans of Sex and the City, wait in long lines in New York to get their hands on Magnolia Bakery’s bevy of sweet treats. And while their cupcakes are a highly buzzed about phenomenon, one of our hands-down favorite desserts in the NYC is in-fact their gooey banana pudding.

For this weekend only, the in-demand banana pudding has been turned into a giant milkshake—with layers of creamy vanilla pudding, bananas, and vanilla wafer in every sip.

The dessert powerhouse joined forces with over-the-top milkshake joint Black Tap to come up with the sugar-filled creation.

The Banana Pudding Classic Shake is just like Magnolia Bakery’s classic banana pudding—crumbled Nilla wafers, whipped cream and all—with a cherry on top. Talk about a sugar rush to fire you up for the last leg of summer.

Magnolia Bakery and Black Tap devotees can get their hands on the coveted shake to-go, from today, Friday, August 28 through this Sunday, August 30, at Black Tap’s Singles & Doubles Pop-Up in Soho.

If you can't get over there, but still want to satisfy your sweet tooth with all things Magnolia, here's the recipe to their infamous cupcakes. Then, you can have your Sex and the City moment like Carrie and Miranda and dish about your love life between bites of buttercream frosting.

Black Tap Singles & Doubles Pop-Up is located at 529 Broome St.

