The very best desserts in NYC
If you’re looking for the best dessert, NYC has your sweet tooth covered—our seemingly unending love affair with pies, doughnuts and cupcakes is sugary proof. Whether you want your dessert cool as ice cream or warm as a molten soufflé, we've got just the treat for you. These bakeries, bake shops and restaurants are serving the best dessert in NYC.
Pistachio cake at Burrow
You could walk by Burrow three times and miss it (and we have). Located inside the lobby of a run-of-the-mill glass building eyesore in Dumbo, there's no street-facing storefront giving you a glimpse of the magic inside. While others wait for the elevator to take themselves to a start-up office, head to the black where you'll find the pastry version of a speakeasy. Burrow has quiet confidence. The pistachio cake is absolutely worth burrowing for. It's honestly our favorite cake in all of Brooklyn. There's pistachio mousse with praline and crunchy feuillantine layer.
Marzipan fruit at Fortunato Brothers
Since 1976, Fortunato Brothers has been serving Italian pastries in Williamsburg. Known for their affogatos, cannolis, and sensational gelato, it's a spot if you're looking for old-school New York charm. Customers where Yankee hats and talk in Brooklyn accent that's slowly fading. What's especially unique about Fortunato Brothers is their dedication to the craft of marzipan art. Here you'll find bananas, eggplants, ears of corn, sculpted with almond paste to look like the real deal. And during Christmas Eve, what's referred to as "Feast of the Seven Fishes," you'll want to check out their edible airbrushed artistry of marzipan fish.
Guava tres leches at El Castillo de Jagua
This Dominican diner is one of the remaining relics of old New York. While we love the mofongo, we stay for the tres leches. True fans of El Castillo no that in addition to the classic, there's sometimes a guava tres leches verision that's even better.
Corn husk meringue at Cosme
Enrique Olvera’s elegant, high-gear small plates—pristine, pricey and as market-fresh as anything coming out of Thomas Keller’s kitchen—more than fills the Mexican fine-dining gap in New York dining. While Olvera’s single-corn tortillas pop up frequently, it’s his face-melting, savory-sweet, Instagrammed-to-death husk meringue, with its fine, ash-dusted hull giving way to a velvety, supercharged corn mousse, that cements Olvera’s status as the corn whisperer of New York dining.
Durian ice cream at Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream
Nicholas Morgenstern scoops inventive hard ice cream flavors (sesame-caramel, salt-and-pepper pinenut, green tea pistachio) and sorbets (lychee-raspberry, guava-strawberry) at this scoop shop kitted with a hyper modern mix of bright white and jet black tile, a letterboard menu, and color-popped cobalt blue exterior. Some say that durian is one of the smelliest fruits in the world, but if you can get beyond that, it's one of the most complex, interesting ice cream flavors available around town.
Everything at ChikaLicious
This is a bar unlike all others. Here, drinks aren't the focused. Stools are placed around the perimeter of Pastry Chef Chika Tillman, where diners get a voyeuristic thrill as she preps, pipes and plates her desserts in expert fashion. A multicourse “meal” may include an amuse-bouche such as coconut sorbet in a little pool of chocolate-infused tea gelée. The main course might be a warm chocolate tart with pink-peppercorn ice cream, a mocha-and-hazelnut trifle or a delicious fromage blanc cheesecake. It all ends with darling petit fours. As if you needed them.
Grapefruit gelée at ABCV
This elevated vegetarian wonderland is the latest expansion of Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Paulette Cole’s ABC restaurant empire (ABC Kitchen, ABC Cocina) inside Flatiron’s ABC Carpet & Home complex. One of their best dishes comes at the end: a refreshing grapefruit granita, which you can think of as a deconstructed fancy slushie.
Green Tea Mille Cake at Lady M Cake Boutique
At this diminutive flagship—filled with stone tables and Venetian wood chairs—you'll find the café's signature 20-layer crêpe cakes. Our go-to is the green tea mousee, which makes us green with envy that we'll probably never been able to make it ourselves.
Cassata cake at Veniero’s Pasticceria and Caffe
Since 1894, this East Village Italian bakery has been doling out biscotti, pastries, cannoli and, yes, deliciously creamy deep-dish cheesecake, enrichened with fresh ricotta and whole eggs. Our favorite is the Sicilian ricotta and candied fruit cake known as cassata, which really looks a lot like a boob.
Seasonal tarts at Café Altro Paradiso
So many fruit tarts are so sugar-y you can't even tell that there's really fruit in them. Head pastry chef Natasha Pickowicz makes her desserts sing, with desserts that aren't highly conceptual or show off-y. They're simple, but with extraordinary flavors that change based on the season.
