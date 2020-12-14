New YorkChange city
snow storm time square
Photograph: Shutterstock

A major snow storm is predicted to hit NYC this week

Restaurants will be forced to take down outdoor dining structures at the sign of even one inch of snow.

By
Collier Sutter
While the weather outside is currently slushy, chilly rain, a major snowstorm is on deck for New York City this week.

The Weather Channel warns a powerful nor'easter is expected to make landfall late Wednesday afternoon and is expected to be one of the more impactful winter storms in the last couple of years.

Winter Storm Gail is expected to strike the East Coast with significant heavy snow and strong winds.

While it is too far out in time to specify exact forecast snowfall totals, NYC has a high chance at heavy snowfall of more than a foot, according to The Weather Channel. That means significant travel disruption is likely in New York City from Wednesday night into Thursday.

But beyond messy, snow-piled streets, even an inch of snow could significantly affect restaurants this winter season.

Last week, the Sanitation Department, which handles snow removal for the city, announced that if over one inch of snow is expected, a snow alert would be issued. With just one inch, restaurants will be required to suspend outdoor street dining, under the new guidance.

“All tables and chairs should be removed or secured, electric heaters should be removed, and the tops of structures should be removed, if possible." And if over a foot of snow is forecast, restaurants will be ordered to "remove or consolidate structures, including barriers, to take up as little space as possible." Snow-related suspension of outdoor dining could last days, depending on how quickly the Sanitation Department can clear roads.

The new rule comes on the heels of the state shutting down indoor dining in NYC once again.

