NYC outdoor dining will shut down due to Wednesday snowstorm

Aaaaand the hits just keep on coming: Due to the massive piles of snow New York is expected to receive tomorrow—up to twelve inches—local restaurants will have to suspend all outdoor dining operations starting at 2pm on Wednesday, according to a snow alert warning issued by the Department of Sanitation.

For Open Restaurants – Roadway dining during this Snow Alert must close by 2pm on Wed., Dec. 16 to protect the safety of patrons. — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) December 15, 2020

The dining suspension will likely last until Thursday night, but may even roll into Friday depending on the heft of the snowfall and quality of road conditions, the department announced. During that operational downtime, restaurants are asked to remove electric heaters and secure furniture, although outdoor structures will not need to be fully dismantled unless the city gets blanketed by more than a foot of snowfall. The DSNY guidelines are part of the ever-changing kaleidoscope of new rules and regulations for outdoor dining in NYC.



The news also comes just four days after Governor Cuomo announced that indoor dining would be suspended across the five boroughs, due to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and positivity rates throughout the state. Now, takeout and delivery are pretty much your only option for experiencing New York's best restaurants, so place some orders and show 'em support!

