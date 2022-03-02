A major Star Wars fan exhibition with 600 official items is coming to NYC

It includes a lifesize Jabba The Hutt, the Emperor's throne room and the Starkiller Base command bridge, and full-size models of a speeder bike and podracer.

The fantasy and romance of Star Wars are coming to NYC this spring with more than 600 official items—a must-see for city-dwelling Star Wars fans.

Fever is launching a new event called "The Fans Strike Back" the claims to be the largest Star Wars Fan exhibit with collectibles and figurines, life-size figures and famous costumes, more than 50 one-of-a-kind sculptures, armor, lightsabers, blasters, helmets, masks and more.

Fans will be able to immerse themselves in the space opera with a life-size Jabba The Hutt figure, a six-foot-tall reconnaissance droid, a recreation of the Emperor's throne room and the Starkiller Base command bridge, and full-size models of a speeder bike and pod racer.

Collectibles include the original editions of the comics of the first trilogy from 1977, 1981 and 1983, accessories made by robotic fans, vintage video games and figurines certified by the Action Figure Authority.

The whole exhibit takes about an hour to get through and will be packed with many photo opportunities.

The Fans Strike Back will open at 526 Sixth Avenue (the former Urban Outfitters and site of Fever's last exhibit on Banksy near Union Square) on March 24. Tickets go on sale at 10am on March 8.