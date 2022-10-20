A make-it-yourself charcuterie board shop is opening in NYC

It seems like social media is the very source of New York's newest culinary-adjacent projects. Just a week after the announcement that popular TikTok cookie joint Crumbl Cookies will open a shop on the Upper East Side, we report that Kured, a Boston-based charcuterie company that went viral on the same platform during the pandemic, will debut a restaurant at 218 Thompson Street by West Third Street in Greenwich Village this December.

Photograph: Courtesy of Kured

According to an official press release, the new location, right by Washington Square Park, seeks to emulate the sorts of European food markets "where getting a cone of salami is as quick and easy as grabbing a slice of pizza on the streets of New York City."

As a born-and-raised European, I do question the appeal of self-assembled charcuterie boards throughout the continent and beyond, but, alas, if the popularity of the brand's TikTok and Boston location are of any indication, American folks really do love to devour food straight from a wooden board... and who are we to judge?

Kured's co-founders Gilli Rozynek and Morgan Biles explain that diners will get to customize their own to-go charcuterie spreads with artisan salamis, local New England farmer's cheeses, sweet and savory sides. Food is also available in hand-roll-looking cones that can be stuffed with a lot of different goodies.

Photograph: Courtesy of Kured

"New York excites us for a lot of reasons, but it’s really about the dynamic culture and diverse creativity of the city," said Rozynek in an official statement. "We're hoping to bring New Yorkers into a thought-provoking space, which can act as a platform to showcase the talents of the farmers and artists behind our product."

Charcuterie board season is among us, New Yorkers.