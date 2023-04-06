New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Three Barbie dolls
Photograph: Shutterstock

A Malibu Barbie Cafe is coming to New York City

This Barbie Brunch will let you live out your hot pink dreams.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Your dreams of being a Barbie girl in a Barbie world are finally coming true!

Starting in May, the hot pink, beachy California Malibu Barbie Cafe will serve up all-day brunch dishes including Pacific Paradise Pancakes, West Coast Wave Wedge Salad, a California Dreamin’ Club Sandwich and an Anything is Possible Sundae—a menu created by Master Chef semi-finalist Becky Brown.

RECOMMENDED: Tickets are on sale now for NYC’s upcoming immersive Harry Potter exhibit

Inside the 1970s Malibu time capsule, you’ll be able to step into and take photos in a life-size Barbie box and enjoy the vibrant, vibe-y photogenic playground.

“At Mattel, we are always looking for exciting, new ways to bring the Barbie experience to life. From the beach-loving décor to the menu, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the iconic Barbie style,” said Julie Freeland, the senior director of Location Based Entertainment at Mattel.

Fans can join the waitlist right now to be notified when tickets go on sale. Each reservation guarantees a time slot to dine and a choice of entree. Prices start at $50 for adults and $35 for children.

The Malibu Barbie Cafe will run May 17 through September 15, 2023.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!