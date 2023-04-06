This Barbie Brunch will let you live out your hot pink dreams.

Your dreams of being a Barbie girl in a Barbie world are finally coming true!

Starting in May, the hot pink, beachy California Malibu Barbie Cafe will serve up all-day brunch dishes including Pacific Paradise Pancakes, West Coast Wave Wedge Salad, a California Dreamin’ Club Sandwich and an Anything is Possible Sundae—a menu created by Master Chef semi-finalist Becky Brown.

Inside the 1970s Malibu time capsule, you’ll be able to step into and take photos in a life-size Barbie box and enjoy the vibrant, vibe-y photogenic playground.

“At Mattel, we are always looking for exciting, new ways to bring the Barbie experience to life. From the beach-loving décor to the menu, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the iconic Barbie style,” said Julie Freeland, the senior director of Location Based Entertainment at Mattel.

Fans can join the waitlist right now to be notified when tickets go on sale. Each reservation guarantees a time slot to dine and a choice of entree. Prices start at $50 for adults and $35 for children.

The Malibu Barbie Cafe will run May 17 through September 15, 2023.