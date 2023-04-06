New York
Timeout

Harry Potter: The Exhibition
Photograph: Imagine Exhibitions

Tickets are on sale now for NYC’s upcoming immersive Harry Potter exhibit

Plus, an opening date has been set!

Shaye Weaver
Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Accio tickets to the new immersive Harry Potter exhibit!

Finally, after popular runs elsewhere in the world, “Harry Potter: The Exhibition” is finally opening on May 19 in Herald Square.

Tickets are now available to purchase at harrypotterexhibition.com and are $29 per adult.

RECOMMENDED: A first look at the world's largest Harry Potter Store

If you were too busy fighting trolls in the basement and didn’t hear about the exhibit before now, it sounds incredible for fans. Inside, you’ll get to:

  • Visit a recreation of the Hogwarts Castle Gallery, featuring an immersive multimedia experience that will include dementors, the Marauder’s map, the whomping willow and more
  • See Hagrid’s Hut
  • Walk into the Forbidden Forest, where you’ll get to play around with an interactive Patronus charm
  • Check out a Hogwarts Houses gallery that will prompt you to select your own house complete with the iconic Sorting Hat and photo opportunities
  • And peruse classroom galleries that will be filled with costumes, creatures and props

And while it may seem like magic, any personalized experience you have is a result of an RFID wristband you’ll wear that is linked to your visitor profile.

As you might expect, here will be a gift shop with exclusive, “bespoke merchandise not available at any other Wizarding World experience,” photo opps and, of course, Butterbeer.

“Harry Potter: The Exhibition” opens on May 19 at 50 West 34th Street (34th Street and Broadway). Tickets start at $29 for adults. The exhibition also offers a VIP ticket experience with a flex schedule, a commemorative lanyard, free access to the “Harry Potter: The Exhibition” Audio Guide and a $10 credit to spend in the retail store.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition
Photograph: Imagine Exhibitions

