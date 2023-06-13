A mass wedding is coming to Lincoln Center this summer

Save the date: The wedding of the summer is Saturday, July 8. And you're invited!

"New York's Biggest Day" invites all New Yorkers to celebrate love at Lincoln Center, with the 16-acre campus completely dedicated to a mass wedding celebration. Anyone can come ready to commit—engaged couples, throuples or triads, newlyweds, longtime married folks who want to renew their vows, platonic partners eager to celebrate their love, singles eager to share their love for the city of New York—this wedding is for you!

Inspired by the first-ever (Re)Wedding in 2022, which welcomed New Yorkers whose weddings were canceled or diminished due to the pandemic, New York’s Biggest Day will recreate the wedding vibes for a day filled with poetry, music, dancing and so much more.

Created by Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning Director Scott Wittman, with music direction by Bette Sussman, the celebration will bring people together for an inclusive multicultural ceremony with various faith leaders and live performances, followed by desserts, karaoke and an iconic party.

Murray Hill, the legendary comedian and entertainer, will host the event. During the ceremony, special performances will include Met Opera soprano Latonia Moore, a duet with New York City Ballet's Sara Mearns and Robbie Fairchild choreographed by Josh Bergasse, and a string quartet of current students and alumni from The Juilliard School, as well as long-time Lincoln Center friends Bridget Everett and Dan Finnerty, Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca, and the Young People's Chorus of New York City. Couples will enter and leave the ceremony to the energetic and exciting sounds of the Jina Brass Band.

To get the reception going, drag icon and DJ, Lady Bunny will host the dance party on Lincoln Center’s outdoor dance floor. Wedding finery is is the suggested attire, so expect excellent people-watching and sartorial statements.

This is a celebration of love, so the ceremony is not, in fact, a legally binding marriage, but a nondenominational, nonpatriarchial, joyous moment in time to love and be loved.