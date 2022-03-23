New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Plantoir, Blue
Photograph: Steven Probert, courtesy of Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, Paula Cooper Gallery, New York.

A massive blue gardening tool is digging into Rockefeller Center right now

It's a tribute to New York City's reawakening.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Standing 23 feet tall and weighing 2,300 pounds, a massive garden trowel looks like it fell from the sky and landed smack dab in the middle of Rockefeller Center.

It's a sculpture by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, which was unveiled on Tuesday as somewhat of a tribute to New York City's reawakening.

RECOMMENDED: The best outdoor art in NYC this spring

"Plantoir, Blue," made of painted aluminum and stainless steel, will be on view through May 6.

Oldenburg and van Bruggen, which showcased a similar sculpture in red on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's rooftop in 2002, are known for reaching into the fruit bowl, the toolshed and the toybox for familiar shapes and colors. Then they'd enlarge and animate these objects, "fixing them in moments of energetic motion," reps of Rock Center say. 

Plantoir, Blue
Photograph: Steven Probert, courtesy of Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, Courtesy Paula Cooper Gallery, New York.

Of Oldenburg and van Bruggen's works, the best-known are the "Spoonbridge and Cherry" in Minneapolis, "Flying Pins" in Eindhoven, "Clothespin" in Philadelphia and "Dropped Cone" in Cologne.

You can see "Plantoir, Blue" at Rockefeller Center any time until May 6.

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Spring

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.