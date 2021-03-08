Jen Lewin, Reflect at Domino Park, Brooklyn, March 2021. Drone footage by Demian Neufeld, Ryders Alley Media, and Matt Emmi. Edited by Joshua Pullar. Artwork (c) 2021 Jen Lewin

Check out our recommendations for the absolute best outdoor art to see around New York City this spring

New York City is full of incredible art but you don't have to go to a museum to catch it all. Sculptures, murals, and photographs can be found in its parks, sidewalks and on its buildings!

Locations such as the High Line, Central Park, the Metropolitan Museum Of Art, Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn and Socrates Sculpture Park in Queens and other NYC locales all have a wide variety of pieces awaiting you, from huge pyramid-esque sculptures to eye-popping murals.

Best of all, it costs you nothing to pay a visit. Below, find the best outdoor art in NYC this spring!

RECOMMENDED: The best art shows and exhibits in NYC