The best outdoor art in NYC this spring
Check out our recommendations for the absolute best outdoor art to see around New York City this spring
New York City is full of incredible art but you don't have to go to a museum to catch it all. Sculptures, murals, and photographs can be found in its parks, sidewalks and on its buildings!
Locations such as the High Line, Central Park, the Metropolitan Museum Of Art, Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn and Socrates Sculpture Park in Queens and other NYC locales all have a wide variety of pieces awaiting you, from huge pyramid-esque sculptures to eye-popping murals.
Best of all, it costs you nothing to pay a visit. Below, find the best outdoor art in NYC this spring!
RECOMMENDED: The best art shows and exhibits in NYC
Best outdoor art in NYC
1. "Reflect"
Domino Park has a new installation lighting up the East River waterfront. Created by new media artist Jen Lewin, the interactive piece is called Reflect. Taking its cues from patterns found in nature, the work takes the form of three concentric rings each consisting of interactive platforms that respond to visitor’s steps. (AKA The light changes when you walk on it!) The constantly changing work spans 2,400-square-feet across the Brooklyn waterfront, providing a technicolor, waterfront light show. Domino Park is the first spot in the US to host the piece which was created as part of the larger, 15,000-square-foot work Cosmos. During the day, the sculpture mirrors the sky and surrounding environment and at night it lights up in the brightly colored dots you can check out in the video above. (It kind of looks like you're inside a video game.) The colorful new artwork allows people to interact with the sculpture while also maintaining a safe social distance of six feet. It's free and open to the public every day from 8am until 10pm.
2. "Fearless Girl"
3. "C/C" and "Talking Heads"
Two light sculptures, dubbed "C/C" and "Talking Heads," have been installed next to 85 Broad Street, bringing dynamic and colorful art to the area. "C/C," designed by Singapore-based artist Angela Chong, is a practical piece of art (you can sit on it) and is made of contoured acrylic panels bound by steel. The futuristic artwork casts complex shadows by day and transforms into a colorful LED light show at night. "Talking Heads," designed by Viktor Vicsek, is two 21-foot-tall sculptures that "communicate" through emotion. The heads emote (making facial expressions) with more than 4,000 LEDs. This is the fourth public art activation the Downtown Alliance has installed in Lower Manhattan's public plazas over the past two years—the others included "Prismatica," "Oscillation" and "Ziggy.” The sculptures will be up through March 21.
4. Artworks at Moynihan Train Hall
In true New York style, the new Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station has been decked out with incredible art. Penn Station’s Half Century by Stan Douglas: Inside the ticketed waiting room, there is a series of nine photographic panels of "remarkable but forgotten" moments of history from the original Penn Station, including singer and comedian Bert Williams doing an impromptu vaudeville show during the epic snowstorm of 1914.
Go by Kehinde Wiley: On view on the 33rd Street midblock entryway ceiling, Wiley’s vivid, handpainted artwork is a backlit, stained-glass triptych that's inspired by Renaissance and Baroque paintings.
The Hive by Elmgreen & Dragset (Michael Elmgreen and Ingar Dragset): On view on the 31st Street midblock entryway ceiling, Elmgreen & Dragset’s has placed an upside-down cityscape with 91 small buildings mounted on the ceiling like glowing, 9-foot-tall stalactites, or like a hive of buildings that pay homage to the cities we live in.
5. "Looking Up"
A 10-foot-tall sculpture now looms over NYC's Rockefeller Center Channel Gardens, gazing up at 30 Rock—a stance we've all taken at some point, whether as a tourist or a passerby. The stainless steel artwork by American artist Tom Friedman was just unveiled at the entrance to the gardens located on Fifth Avenue between 49th and 50th streets, and it'll be standing tall until March 19. Titled "Looking Up," the humanoid figure was created with crushed aluminum foil pans which, through a process of lost wax casting, retains the imprint of the original materials. The sculpture combines Friedman's interests in the supernatural and experiential, according to Rockefeller Center's developer Tishman Speyer.
6. High Line Plinth commissions
High Line Art just installed a temporary exhibition of 12 shortlisted proposals for the third and fourth High Line Plinth commissions. Their models are on the High Line right now in the Coach Passage at 30th Street. The works are from artists Iván Argote, Nina Beier, Margarita Cabrera, Nick Cave, Banu Cennetoğlu, Rafa Esparza, Teresita Fernández, Kapwani Kiwanga, Lu Pingyuan, Pamela Rosenkranz, Mary Sibande, and Andra Ursuţa. Each one ranges in material, from adobe brick soil to dichroic glass panes and evoke themes like climate change, decolonization, and civil rights, these proposals present 12 artists’ visions for monumental public art for the 21st century. Only two designs will be selected to create the full-scale third and fourth High Line Plinth commissions to be installed in 2022 and 2024, respectively. Simone Leigh’s Brick House, the first Plinth commission, is currently on view until spring 2021. Each sculpture will be on view for 18 months. The shortlisted models will be on view through April.
7. "Medusa With The Head of Perseus"
A statue of Medusa, the mythological monster with snakes for hair, stands in front of the New York County Criminal Court. Medusa With The Head of Perseus by Argentine-Italian artist Luciano Garbati stands seven feet tall in Collect Pond Park on Centre St. The figure, a nude woman, holds a sword in one hand and the head of Perseus in the other. It was cast in bronze by Vanessa Solomon of Carbon Sculpt Studios in Red Hook and Laran Bronze Foundry in Philadelphia. Medusa With The Head (MWTH) is an artist-led project that explores the narrative habits of classical stories as well as their role in present culture and vision of the future. It says Medusa's story is part of a narrative of victim shaming stories of sexual violence through time and is relevant to this day. By flipping the story on its head, presenting Medusa as victorious over those who would blame and slay her, Garbati asks "How can a triumph be possible if you are defeating a victim?" By exploring the woman behind the myth, she hopes to give her a moment of empowerment. Its placement across from criminal court is also meaningful—high-profile abuse cases, including the Harvey Weinstein trial, have taken place here. By installing the statue here, it becomes "an icon of justice and the power of narrative." MWTH makes sculptural editions and other iconographic representations, like Garbati's statue, available with 10 percent of proceeds donated to the National Women’s Law Center. It'll be up through April 30, 2021.
8. "New Visions for Iris"
Photographs are being displayed across 200 bus shelters all over the city. The shots are part of a new public art exhibition by Los Angeles-based, Ethiopian American artist Awol Erizku. Dubbed "New Visions for Iris," the city-wide exhibit will stay put through June 20. Dedicated to the artist's one-year-old daughter and curated by the Public Art Fund, the photos tackle all sorts of subject matter, from race and identity to religion and spirituality. Specifically, the show focuses African symbols and modern takes on the Muslim religion. The exhibit takes place across all five boroughs and throughout over 150 bus shelters in Chicago, but New Yorkers will notice a higher concentration of the images in the Bronx, where Erizku was raised. You can actually browse through all the dedicated locations on this map right here, which also highlights details about each installed photo and the stories behind them.
9. "King Nyani" at Hudson Yards
Artists Gillie and Marc Schattner created a massive gorilla sculpture for Hudson Yards’ Bella Abzug Park. The work, titled King Nyani (Swahili for gorilla) will be able to impressively fit two to three humans inside its hand. It's part of the artists' ongoing Love The Last series which brings depictions of endangered species to urban areas.
The 4,766-pound sculpture is meant to raise awareness about the critically endangered species, and isn’t actually the first work by the Schattners to attempt such a goal! Previously, the duo installed a massive rhino sculpture in Astor Place titled The Last Three which depicted, you guessed it, the last three northern white rhinoceroses on the planet.
At Hudson Yards' Bella Abzug Park through May 2021.
10. "Monuments Now" at Socrates Sculpture Park
"Monuments Now" features a trio of artists—Jeffrey Gibson, Paul Ramírez Jonas and Xaviera Simmons—presenting large-scale objects that take the premise literally.
Gibson's piece, for example, consists of 40ft x 40ft plywood ziggurat inspired by the pre-Columbian earthen mounds created by indigenous people in the Mississippi Valley during the 13th century. It will be covered in a skein of brightly-colored geometric patterns.
Ramírez Jonas, meanwhile, is creating a functional community grill in the form of towering obelisk.
Finally, Simmons's boxlike cenotaph frames texts culled from historical documents related to racial disenfranchisement.
At Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Boulevard, through March 2021.
11. "Doors for Doris," Public Art Fund, Central Park
Consisting of three oversized doors that stand ajar, the work, titled Doors for Doris, is meant to be passed through by those entering and exiting the park. Each door is made of marble remnants that artist Sam Moyer collected from around the city and inlaid into poured concrete.
Each door is reminiscent of the rotating doors of NYC's buildings and is framed by a towering Bluestone structure that was cut from a quarry in New York. They range in height from 11 to 15 feet and together span more than 30 feet across the plaza.
12. Un75 "Zero Hunger" Mural
A few blocks away from the UN Headquarters, a mural by street artist Emmanuel Jarus raises awareness on food insecurity and will reflect on a world where everyone has access to the food they need and the United Nations' vision of zero hunger by 2030. Street Art for Mankind is curating huge murals around the world, with prominent artists and has a free App “Behind the Wall” that enables the public to scan the mural to hear the UN75 stories and engage with the art even from home.
At 243 East 44th Street.
13. The Houston Bowery Wall by Raul Ayala and Groundswell youth artists
Raul Ayala, a visual artist and educator, is leading this season's community mural in collaboration with ten Groundswell youth artists. Their vision is a backdrop of symbols, letters and numbers with distinct characters sketched underneath. See it at 76 E. Houston St.
14. "Brick House" by Simone Leigh
A 16-foot-tall bronze bust of a black woman, Simone Leigh’s sculpture represents the inaugural commission for the High Line’s new public art venue, the Plinth, located next to Hudson Yards. It takes its title from the 1977 Motown hit by the Commodores and portrays its subject as a monumental head crowned by an Afro wreathed in braids atop a domed-shaped body. Leigh’s piece focuses on the intersectionality of feminism and African-American identity, and how both relate to the idea of home as the ultimate foundation for both political and economic power. In this respect, Brick House salutes the strength and fortitude of African-American women in the face of adversity throughout American history, from slavery to the Black Lives Matter protests of today. On at the High Line Plinth, Tenth Ave at W 33rd Street through Spring 2021.
15. "LOVE" by Robert Indiana
Robert Indiana’s LOVE series is among the most enduring icons of ’60s Pop Art, second only, perhaps, to Andy Warhol’s Campbells Soup cans. Rather than being an appropriation of some sort of product, brand or image, however, LOVE is a graphic invention by Indiana, who originally created the design in 1965 for the Museum of Modern Art’s annual Christmas card. Using a bold serif font, Indiana stacked LOVE’s first two letters atop its last two, with the O insouciantly tilted to one side. The work became his signature, and in 1970, he made the first of many LOVE sculptures. The three versions installed on the rooftop sculpture garden of Kasmin Gallery’s High Line adjacent location offer a multilingual twist, with iterations of the word in Hebrew (AHAVA) and Spanish (AMOR) as well as in English.
See it at the Paul Kasmin Sculpture Garden at 509 W 27th Street.
16. "Rose III" by Isa Genzken
Weighing in at 1,000 pounds, Isa Genzken's Rose III was unveiled on the seventh anniversary of Occupy Wall Street’s takeover of Zuccotti Park. Genzken works in a wide range of mediums, and giant flowers have been a recurring theme for her: A similar rose sculpture was installed on the New Museum’s facade from 2010 to 2013, while a pair of gargantuan white orchids (rising to 28 and 34 feet respectively) stood at Doris C. Freedman Plaza in front of Central Park during the spring and summer of 2016. As for Rose III, it remains on long term view.
See it at Zuccotti Park.
Check out this week’s top art shows
The best art shows and exhibits in NYC
Check out our suggestions for the best art exhibitions you don’t want to miss, including recently opened shows and more