Timeout

Will Kurtz Freshpet sculpture
Photograph: Courtesy Freshpet

A massive bulldog sculpture is headed to Domino Park this week

The dog will be made primarily of dry dog food.

By
Shaye Weaver
Things are getting ruff at Domino Park this week.

A huge, nine-foot-tall bulldog sculpture is moving into the Brooklyn waterfront park as part of an installation by Freshpet to show the problem of the "overly processed" dry dog food industry.

The sculpture by Will Kurtz, which is called One Sad Kibble Dog, is made primarily of dry dog food and made to look overweight and lethargic to show what pets might feel after years of eating the same processed pellets of powdered meat.

Freshpet, which makes fresh, natural food for pets, will be on-site at the installation to giveaway merch and host activities for pets and their owners at the Domino Park dog run during these times from 5-8pm on Wednesday through Friday, June 9-11; and 11am-2pm on Saturday and Sunday, June 12-13.

Visitors to the sculpture will also have a chance to win a three-month supply of Freshpet.

If the sculpture looks familiar to you, it's because Kurtz actually created an installation of six massive dog sculptures for the Garment District last fall called "Doggy Bags." Each one was made with recycled single-use plastic bags and duct tape placed on steel armatures to create the dogs, which were four times bigger than the breeds' actual sizes.

Will Kurtz Freshpet sculpture
Photograph: Courtesy Freshpet

