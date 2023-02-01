New York
Whale
Photograph: Shutterstock

A massive humpback whale just washed ashore less than an hour outside of Manhattan

The animal was found on Lido Beach in Nassau County.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Early Monday morning, a dead, 35-foot-long male humpback whale washed up on the shore of Lido Bach on Long Island, in Nassau County.

The massive mammal is, according to Hempstead Town supervisor Don Clavin, the first of its kind to make an appearance in the area in the past four years.

RECOMMENDED: Two dolphins were seen in NYC waters

A team of marine biologists is expected to perform a necropsy to understand how the whale passed away and, after that, it will be buried somewhere on the beach it was found on.

Obviously, a sad and horrible sight, the spotting of the mammal follows the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) tracking of the male humpback whale for the past four decades, according to ABC7.  

“So this whale’s name is Luna, and we have been following the whale for a while,” Andrea Gomez of the NOAA said to the outlet. “It was last sited alive in September of 2022.”

Experts are particularly invested in the recent development given the fact that Luna is actually the 10th whale to wash ashore in New York and New Jersey in less than two months. 

Although many believe offshore wind activities to be the culprit, others are suggesting that nearby vessels might have struck the animal—which is exactly what happened to another whale that was found dead in New Jersey just two weeks ago.

Whatever the cause of Luna’s passing, we mourn her passing and hope for similar events never to happen again.

