A massive indoor soccer facility is coming to FiDi

Socceroof is bringing another massive indoor sports facility to NYC. The company already has a few other locations around the city including in Crown Heights, Sunset Park and Long Island City, but this will be its first Manhattan spot.

This indoor soccer facility will be at the Financial District’s landmarked office tower, 28 Liberty Street, within a whopping 20,000-square-foot space.

RECOMMENDED: Rockefeller Center will screen the Paris Olympics

Socceroof, which provides professional and amateur athletes of all ages with high-end facilities, will feature several five-sided indoor soccer fields that’ll host classes, games for recreational soccer leagues and more.

Fosun Hive, co-founded by Jean-David Tartour and Jerome Meary in 2018, announced Socceroofs’ lease with 28 Liberty saying that there is “incredible demand for access to quality soccer facilities in New York City, which is why we are pleased to open Socceroof’s first Manhattan location.”

It will be on the same floor as Court 16, a 13,000-square-foot pickleball and tennis club, so if footie isn’t your thing just try next door!