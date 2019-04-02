A massive Iron Throne from Game of Thrones has landed at Rockefeller Center

It might be spring, but winter is coming to Rockefeller Center.

As New Yorkers anxiously await the season eight premiere of Game of Thrones next Sunday, a giant Iron Throne has landed at Rockefeller Plaza like a very gothic Christmas tree.

According to an HBO spokesperson, the Throne was built in Los Angeles, deconstructed and shipped to New York on two semi-trucks. The structure was assembled Monday night into Tuesday morning. It stands 35’ tall and weighs 20,000lbs. You can’t actually sit on this Throne, but selfies are encouraged! You better hurry for your photo op because it will only be on display up until the Game of Thrones world premiere at Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday evening.

There has been a lot of hype across the country leading up to the April 14 premiere date of the hit HBO show. Recently a smaller version of the Iron Throne was spotted at Fort Totten Park in Queens, and a Game of Thrones-themed water show is on display at the Fountains at Bellagio in Las Vegas until April 13.