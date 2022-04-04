A massive Japanese street food festival is coming to Chelsea

Street fair season is upon us! And to kick off a warm and sunny season of eating, shopping and mingling outdoors, a special Japanese food festival is popping up in Chelsea.

On Saturday, April 9, Japan Fes New York will take over Sixth Avenue between 24th and 26th Streets, offering three full blocks of Japanese, pan-Asian and global street food, culture and wares to shop. Dozens of vendors are confirmed to participate and entry is free. Bring money to buy treats and souvenirs, of course. And don't forget your appetite!

KARLS BALLS will be serving the popular savory Japanese street snack, takoyaki, juicy octopus balls in a special sauce and dancing bonito flakes. Tonkatsu Me is slated to vend their namesake breaded, deep-fried pork and chicken cutlets with teriyaki sauce, plus special crispy cutlets with melted cheese. Yakitori Tatsu will offer Japanese meat skewers with vegetables and Menya Jiro will have gyoza, Japanese dumplings. Sweets lovers can also dig into crispy tempura vanilla scoops from Sam's Fried Ice Cream!

