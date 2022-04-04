New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Tonkatsu Me
Tonkatsu MeTonkatsu Me

A massive Japanese street food festival is coming to Chelsea

Eat takoyaki outdoors!

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

Street fair season is upon us! And to kick off a warm and sunny season of eating, shopping and mingling outdoors, a special Japanese food festival is popping up in Chelsea

On Saturday, April 9, Japan Fes New York will take over Sixth Avenue between 24th and 26th Streets, offering three full blocks of Japanese, pan-Asian and global street food, culture and wares to shop. Dozens of vendors are confirmed to participate and entry is free. Bring money to buy treats and souvenirs, of course. And don't forget your appetite!

KARLS BALLS will be serving the popular savory Japanese street snack, takoyaki, juicy octopus balls in a special sauce and  dancing bonito flakes. Tonkatsu Me is slated to vend their namesake breaded, deep-fried pork and chicken cutlets with teriyaki sauce, plus special crispy cutlets with melted cheese. Yakitori Tatsu will offer Japanese meat skewers with vegetables and Menya Jiro will have gyoza, Japanese dumplings. Sweets lovers can also dig into crispy tempura vanilla scoops from Sam's Fried Ice Cream!

Other global cuisines will include Argentinian empanadas by Rosie's Empanada, Spanish-style warm churros with sweet melted chocolate by Mister Bocadillos, Filipino pork and chicken sisig by KrazyChef, Korean-style corn dogs by Oh K-Dog, Taiwanese fried chicken from Taiwanese Yummy and much, much more.
Full? On the shopping side, you can browse collectable Japanese wares, Japanese couture, vintage kimonos, scarves and more. 
This is only the beginning for excellent Japanese street fairs this season. On Saturday, April 30, a Noodle Fes will take place on 8th Avenue, between 15th and 16th Streets, so you can slurp ramen and so much more in the streets.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Spring

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.