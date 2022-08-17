A massive month-long Halloween experience is opening just outside NYC

Walk through a tunnel of glowing jack o’lanterns and nine “worlds” in this crazy Halloween adventure.

If you’ve ever wanted to step inside Disney’s 1998 movie Halloweentown, which is set in a magical town filled with friendly pumpkin people, ghosts, ghouls and witches and thousands of glowing pumpkins, you’ll finally have your chance this fall.

From September 30 to October 31, Los Angeles’ beloved Haunt O’ Ween will finally pop up on the East Coast in Holmdel, New Jersey—an hour’s drive from NYC.

While not related to the Disney film in any way, Haunt O’ Ween gives similar spooky but quirky, family-friendly vibes with around-the-clock trick-or-treating, a carnival with rides and face painting, and a walkthrough and tunnel of glowing jack o’lanterns, including nine “worlds” you can explore across 200,000 square feet.

Of course, there is a pumpkin patch perfect for picking out your gourd and a carving station where you can bring it to life with a design. There will also be a DIY Potion Bar at “Moonlight Magic,” Dance Domes in a “Beyond The Grave Rave” and more, according to SecretNYC, a publication published by Fever, the booking platform for this event.

Photograph: Haunt O’Ween

Photograph: Haunt O’Ween

Photograph: Haunt O’Ween

Photograph: Haunt O’Ween

As you can see, Haunt O’Ween has pretty cool Hollywood production quality. The annual event is by Experiential Supply, which has done some incredible shows including a BTS Pop-up in Las Vegas, the Wonder Years gas station time capsule in Hollywood and a Netflix Army of the Dead experience in L.A.

This is the first time it will bring Haunt O’Ween to the East Coast, and we are so ready. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, August 23, at 9am. You can join the waitlist now to get access.

You can catch a glimpse of what Haunt O’Ween was like last year in L.A. below: