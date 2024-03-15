Puttery is a new, adults-only mini-golf and nightlife destination that just opened at 446 West 14th Street by Washington Street in the Meatpacking District and is backed by, among others, Irish professional golfer Rory McIlroy.

Photograph: Chrissy Connors

The first location of its kind in New York spans 24,000 square feet over five levels that feature an underground lounge and a total of three bars, including a rooftop one that will be open year-round (yes, there will be heat lamps on site).

Regarding the golfing opportunities: there are two nine-hole courses on premise, each one boasting a specific floor-to-ceiling design meant to transport the player to, respectively, an off-site art museum and a Rocky Mountain lodge.

Photograph: Chrissy Connors

Photograph: Chrissy Connors

Whether setting up a round of golf ($29 per person, per round) or visiting one of Puttery's bars, guests will get to order from a menu filled with what looks like elevated bar food: tacos, burgers and a bunch of salads follow a list of shareable appetizers that include a charcuterie board, tuna tataki, ceviche, filet mignon sliders and more.

Drink-wise, it's more about creative inventions than the classics: the Banana Bread is made with Reposado tequila, banana, cacao and lemon and the vodka-based All Designer makes use of Aperol, St. Germaine and lemon.

Photograph: Chrissy Connors

Photograph: Chrissy Connors

The opening follows the debut of locations all around the country, including Chicago, Dallas, DC and Miami, among many others, joining a pretty hefty roster of New York specific mini-golf courses that, alongside pickleball, seem to be the go-to "sport" when it comes to inventive debuts catering to an urban audience.

Photograph: Chrissy Connors

One particular venture comes to mind: Swingers NoMad, a "crazy mini-golf course" that opened back in 2022 with three nine-hole courses across 23,000 square feet under 20-foot-high ceilings.

Whether New Yorkers will actually hop on the mini-golf wagon is yet to be seen.

Bonus points for trying, right?