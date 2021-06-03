A massive new music venue is opening in Bushwick and it looks awesome

[title]
New York is due for a new music destination and, now, we've got one. Brooklyn Made, a new 500-person capacity space in Bushwick will officially open on September 30.
Perhaps most interestingly and creatively, the new space will offer all musicians who play there pretty awesome perks, from access to a private outdoor swimming pool to a second-level carriage house and a loft apartment with unparalleled views of the Manhattan skyline.
"Myself and my partner Kelly Winrich wanted to create the most amazing club and I know we’ve accomplished this with Brooklyn Made," said Anthony Makes, one of the principals behind the club, in an official statement. "The bells and whistles with this place are so far ahead of anything we've ever seen and we know [that] every single artist and fan that comes here is going to be blown away by the experience."
Speaking of the fans: you should start thinking of Brooklyn Made as an all-day outing. In fact, the space at 428 Troutman Street will be connected to Connie's, a new bar that will stay open every night until 4am (even during show-less days) and also feature an outdoor courtyard.
Also next door will be a café called Standing Room that will turn into a cocktail/wine/tapas bar complete with a full kitchen starting each afternoon through the evenings. Pretty cool, right?
Singer/songwriter Jeff Tweedy will kickoff the opening of the musical destination with two nights of performances beginning September 30.
The full lineup of upcoming shows has already been announced and tickets to each happening can be purchased starting June 11 at NOON. Check it out: