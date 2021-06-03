A massive new music venue is opening in Bushwick and it looks awesome

New York is due for a new music destination and, now, we've got one. Brooklyn Made, a new 500-person capacity space in Bushwick will officially open on September 30.

Perhaps most interestingly and creatively, the new space will offer all musicians who play there pretty awesome perks, from access to a private outdoor swimming pool to a second-level carriage house and a loft apartment with unparalleled views of the Manhattan skyline.

"Myself and my partner Kelly Winrich wanted to create the most amazing club and I know we’ve accomplished this with Brooklyn Made," said Anthony Makes, one of the principals behind the club, in an official statement. "The bells and whistles with this place are so far ahead of anything we've ever seen and we know [that] every single artist and fan that comes here is going to be blown away by the experience."

Speaking of the fans: you should start thinking of Brooklyn Made as an all-day outing. In fact, the space at 428 Troutman Street will be connected to Connie's, a new bar that will stay open every night until 4am (even during show-less days) and also feature an outdoor courtyard.

Also next door will be a café called Standing Room that will turn into a cocktail/wine/tapas bar complete with a full kitchen starting each afternoon through the evenings. Pretty cool, right?

Singer/songwriter Jeff Tweedy will kickoff the opening of the musical destination with two nights of performances beginning September 30.

The full lineup of upcoming shows has already been announced and tickets to each happening can be purchased starting June 11 at NOON. Check it out:

September 30: Jeff Tweedy

October 1: Jeff Tweedy

October 2: Greg Dulli

October 4: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

October 5: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

October 6: Okkervil River (Solo) & Damien Jurado

October 7: Spirit Of The Beehive

October 12: Turnover

October 13: Turnover

October 14: Ron Gallo / Becca Mancari

October 15: Robert Finley

October 16: Steve Earle

October 17: A very special solo acoustic evening with Nathaniel Rateliff

October 18: Band Of Horses

October 19: Band Of Horses

October 20: Band Of Horses

October 22: City Of The Sun

October 23: Jesse Malin

October 28: Menahan Street Band

October 29: Budos Band

October 30: Budos Band

November 3: Whitney

November 4: Whitney

November 6: Aqueous

November 9: Alejandro Escovedo

November 12: Surfer Blood

November 13:Luna

November 18: Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

November 20: The Soul Rebels

December 10: Moon Hooch

December 31: Guided By Voices (Special New Year’s Eve Show)

January 22: Fucked Up

February 4: Memba

February 5: Aaron Frazer

March 15: Reigning Sound

April 23: El Ten Eleven