Brooklyn Made
A massive new music venue is opening in Bushwick and it looks awesome

Brooklyn Made will host its first show on September 30.

Anna Rahmanan
New York is due for a new music destination and, now, we've got one. Brooklyn Made, a new 500-person capacity space in Bushwick will officially open on September 30. 

Perhaps most interestingly and creatively, the new space will offer all musicians who play there pretty awesome perks, from access to a private outdoor swimming pool to a second-level carriage house and a loft apartment with unparalleled views of the Manhattan skyline.

"Myself and my partner Kelly Winrich wanted to create the most amazing club and I know we’ve accomplished this with Brooklyn Made," said Anthony Makes, one of the principals behind the club, in an official statement. "The bells and whistles with this place are so far ahead of anything we've ever seen and we know [that] every single artist and fan that comes here is going to be blown away by the experience."

Speaking of the fans: you should start thinking of Brooklyn Made as an all-day outing. In fact, the space at 428 Troutman Street will be connected to Connie's, a new bar that will stay open every night until 4am (even during show-less days) and also feature an outdoor courtyard. 

Also next door will be a café called Standing Room that will turn into a cocktail/wine/tapas bar complete with a full kitchen starting each afternoon through the evenings. Pretty cool, right?

Singer/songwriter Jeff Tweedy will kickoff the opening of the musical destination with two nights of performances beginning September 30. 

The full lineup of upcoming shows has already been announced and tickets to each happening can be purchased starting June 11 at NOON. Check it out:

September 30: Jeff Tweedy
October 1: Jeff Tweedy
October 2: Greg Dulli
October 4: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
October 5: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
October 6: Okkervil River (Solo) & Damien Jurado
October 7: Spirit Of The Beehive
October 12: Turnover
October 13: Turnover
October 14: Ron Gallo / Becca Mancari
October 15: Robert Finley 
October 16: Steve Earle
October 17: A very special solo acoustic evening with Nathaniel Rateliff
October 18: Band Of Horses
October 19: Band Of Horses
October 20: Band Of Horses
October 22: City Of The Sun 
October 23: Jesse Malin
October 28: Menahan Street Band
October 29: Budos Band
October 30: Budos Band
November 3: Whitney
November 4: Whitney
November 6: Aqueous
November 9: Alejandro Escovedo
November 12: Surfer Blood
November 13:Luna
November 18: Brandon “Taz” Niederauer
November 20: The Soul Rebels
December 10: Moon Hooch
December 31: Guided By Voices (Special New Year’s Eve Show)
January 22: Fucked Up
February 4: Memba
February 5: Aaron Frazer
March 15: Reigning Sound
April 23: El Ten Eleven
May 19: Reigning Sound 

