A massive new program will bring outdoor performances to NYC's streets next year

The program allows outdoor shows and will be a huge help to local venues and artists.

For nine months, New York City's performing arts venues—theaters, comedy clubs, DIY spots—have been sitting dark and empty. At least 260,000 cultural sector jobs have been lost over the course of the pandemic. The heart and soul of the city have been missing for nearly a year.

But come March 1, 2021, they'll be able to take to the open streets and spaces to perform and bring cultural activities to us once again.

The "Open Culture" program, a bill which just passed in New York City Council on Thursday, allows artists, cultural institutions, venues and groups to stage ticketed events outdoors via an application process—through at least October 31, 2021. It could be extended but it expires March 31, 2022.

Instead of going through the city's usual application process, this program would allow applicants to self-certify that they are complying with COVID safety rules and pay just $20 to apply.

They'd be able to perform in areas already being used for restaurants and by the community under the "Open Streets" program that closed dozens of miles to car traffic earlier this year. The DOT will be required to share a list of eligible open spaces by February 1, 2021.

"This is not just a cultural bill, but a small business bill and a jobs creation bill—all of those things in one," Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer, who co-sponsored the bill, said on Thursday. "It's a one-stop-shop for expedited permits…and allows cultural to charge for those performances and start to receive income for the art they create and produce once again."

"It is incredibly exciting to have dance, music, poetry, opera, comedy, breaking out all over the city of New York in the streets as the weather gets a little bit nicer we hope…we are going to save a lot of arts organizations and put to work a lot of artists and allow them to get paid for their work...because the days of performing for free all the time have got to be over," he added.

After an unanimous vote in the Council the new Open Culture program will bring song, dance, comedy, & performances to our streets - starting March 1st.



A big win for our artists and cultural venues, bringing joy & jobs to thousands! pic.twitter.com/nyznb8dZEx — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) December 10, 2020

Most popular on Time Out

- The Northern Lights could be visible from New York and New England this week

- The best Christmas movies for kids

- The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights 2020 guide

- 15 things every New Yorker does to prepare for winter

- New Yorkers respond to the season’s first snow

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.