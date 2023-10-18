New York
Timeout

Shirley Chisholm Recreation Center in East Flatbush
Rendering: Courtesy of New York City Department of Design and Construction

A massive new rec center is opening in East Flatbush

The Shirley Chisholm Recreation Center will feature a gym, swimming pools, a teaching kitchen and more.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Earlier this week, NYC broke ground on an exciting new project in East Flatbush: the $141 million Shirley Chisholm Recreation Center, a massive rec center named after the Brooklyn-born politician and first African American woman to serve in Congress.

The state-of-the-art, 62,000-square-foot institution is scheduled to be completed at 3002 Foster Avenue by the end of 2025, at which point, according to an official press release, it will feature a gymnasium; an indoor swimming pool; multipurpose rooms; a walking track, fitness, strength and cardio rooms; a teaching kitchen and a media lab.

Expect the destination to also offer a number of programming efforts and amenities meant to encourage “learning, recreation, community and civic engagement.” The rec center is sure to completely change the landscape of the neighborhood, giving residents access to cultural opportunities near their homes.

“Shirley Chisholm inspired millions of young girls to pursue dreams they never thought possible. And when the Shirley Chisholm Recreational Center opens, her name will once again inspire another generation, while providing the residents of East Flatbush with a state-of-the-art recreational center that honors the rich history and heritage of this vibrant community,” said Mayor Eric Adams in an official statement.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Adams joined representatives of the New York City Department of Design and Construction (DDC) and the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation (NYC Parks) noted the pretty quick turnaround time for the project. In fact, the rec center is part of the DDC’s design-build pilot program, which should speed up construction efforts across a variety of industries and boroughs.

"Under design-build, design and construction firms cooperate under one overall contract for all design and construction services," explains the press release. "This approach increases cooperation between the teams and can cut nine to 12 months off a project's timeline. The use of design-build also means that construction can begin while the building's final design is still being developed, something that would not be possible under lowest-bidder contracting."

Whatever the case may be, we can't wait for the new cultural destination to finally open.

