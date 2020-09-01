A massive photography exhibition will take place at 25 locations across the city

New York City's five boroughs will be home to more than 60 incredible photography exhibits this fall as part of the annual Photoville Festival.

Usually taking place in Brooklyn Bridge Park for two weeks each year, Photoville will now be taking over Astoria Park, Chelsea Park, Jackie Robinson Park, St. Nicholas Park, Soundview Park, Travers Park, Van Cortlandt Park, and the South Beach Promenade among other public spaces across two months.

Each exhibit will be completely free to view and spaced out so that taking in a bit of culture in your neighborhood can be safely done.

Here's a map to show where you can find your nearest exhibit:

Highlights include portraits of NYC's spring graduates in Pandemic Class of 2020 by Elias Williams, a series of photographs documenting the stories of 10 NYC-based Asian Americans who experienced racism during the pandemic called Asian Americans on Race and The Pandemic by Haruka Sakaguchi; a documentary series about the indie wrestling scene in the South Bronx called Bronx Wrestling by Sofie Vasquez; a photo series by the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture inspired by Ross Gay's poem A Small Needful Fact and Stevie Wonder's album, Journey Through the Secret Life of Plants; La Vida en Loisaida by Destiny Mata, who took portraits of longtime residents of the Lower East Side; Q100, a series of photographs by Salvador Espinoza, who took photos along the bus line to Rikers Island; and We Women, a traveling nationwide exhibit coming in 2021 in which women and non-binary artists look at critical issues through photo-based community engagement projects.

You can see more of what's coming during Photoville here.

Each exhibition will be paired with a live (and on-demand) panel discussion, including the popular An Evening with the New York Times that goes behind the publication's most engaging stories of the year.

You also won't want to miss a conversation with young Black image makers on the past, present and future that they envision for visual culture, issues of representation and socio-political impact. Another must-see: The Photo Bill of Rights, a talk about the origins of photography and how it's been used as a tool for colonialism in the past and present.

Of course, part of the appeal of Photoville is its workshops, and while they won't be done in person, there will be plenty to view online, like a whole host of workshops by Adobe, a session with tabletop and prop stylist Robin Zachary, a cyanotype demonstration, a make-your-own camera class and more. These and other classes will be listed on photoville.nyc starting September 4.

All exhibits can be seen 24/7, so whether you're on your morning jog or taking a stroll after work, you'll be able to see what these talented photographers have been up to.

