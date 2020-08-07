A massive socially-distanced market is popping up in Brooklyn this Sunday

While festival and street fair season may be canceled this summer, some outdoor markets have managed to change their models to fit the times. For instance, Smorgasburg is now focusing on take-out and delivery.

Now, a new kid on the block, Greenpoint Terminal Market, is debuting a new socially-distanced experience of food, shopping and entertainment this Sunday.

On Greenpoint’s waterfront, over 100 artisans, food vendors and local shops, are setting up for the first of a series of outdoor markets.

Organizer Lauren Nishi, told Greenpointers, to expect unique vendors offering everything from food vendors to vintage antiques. Plus, if you love supporting local, there will be Greenpoint vendors onsite such as Wasabi and Pelicana Chicken.

With many North Brooklyn restaurants and shops having closed since the start of the pandemic, the market’s purpose is to jump-start local commerce on summer weekends. “We decided to start this market because we know everyone is struggling financially due to the pandemic,” Nishi said.

In addition to the shopping and snacking, the market will also host socially distanced activities like roller disco (with skates available to rent) and a comedy show this weekend hosted by Matt Richard along with guests Dave Temple, Rosebud Baker, Ricky Vele, and Nimesh Patel.

“We ask that all guests follow one-way path markers as well as spacing markers we have implemented in the aisles between our vendor booths,” Nishi told Greenpointers.

What's still unclear is just how they’ll be monitoring the number of market-goers coming in, an obvious concern for New Yorkers at the moment. However, the organizers did state that all vendor's spaces will be stationed six feet apart, and visitors must remain six feet away from vendors.

Guest are also expected to wear face coverings at all times and social distance from fellow visitors.

The market is set to pop-up on the Greenpoint waterfront lot every Saturday and Sunday. The grand opening hours this Sunday are from 10am to 5pm.

Greenpoint Terminal Market is located at 2 Noble Street, Brooklyn New York.

