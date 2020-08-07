Smorgasburg is launching delivery for the first time next week

From yakitori to elote, order some of the best the open air food market has to offer.

Smorgasburg just launched Smorg To Go a few weeks ago, and now the popular open-air market is rolling out Smorg Delivered next week.

Smorg To Go’s Williamsburg location (51 North Sixth Street), which is only offering takeout, is partnering with Seamless starting on August 11th to offer deliveries throughout the summer. Smorg Delivered will be available through the app for a contactless service and for now, it’s only available in certain areas of Brooklyn.

The current vendors, which operate between 11:30am-8pm daily except on Mondays, for the first week of delivery include:

Berg's Pastrami

Bon Chovie

C-Bao

Duck Season

Mai Bpen Rai

Petisco Brazuca

Vaquero Elotes

Yakitori Tatsu



“Smorgasburg is just happy to be open and doing our thing right now in a way that supports our family of small-business vendors,” said Smorgasburg co-founder Eric Demby in a statement. “To be able to connect with a wider audience via Seamless is literally keeping us and our vendors going, and we love that this new partnership can provide some sliver of the Smorgasburg experience for more friends and families to gather and eat.”

On any given weekend, Smorgasburg’s 100 or so vendors would typically attract over 20,000. But the current crisis forced Smorgasburg to figure out ways to help many mom-and-pop businesses stay afloat. They also partnered with Rethink Food NYC which pays the vendors to help feed communities facing food insecurity.

As part of the Smorg Delivered launch, there’s also promotion where the first 2,000 customers will receive a reusable tote with “summer essentials.” Also, you can use the code SMORG2020 for $5 off on delivery orders of $15 or more when using the Seamless app through the end of summer.

Most popular on Time Out

- You can now rent a “backyard” on the waterfront at Pier 17

- The 8 rooftops now open with the best views of NYC

- Everything you need to know about the NYC quarantine checkpoints

- Free kayaking is now returning to Brooklyn Bridge Park

- A new Harlem restaurant has opened on one of the world’s smallest aircraft carriers

Share the story