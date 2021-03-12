New YorkChange city
Timeout

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue
Photograph: Bob Krasner

A massive statue of RBG is being unveiled in downtown Brooklyn today

You can schedule a reservation to see it now.

By
Anna Ben Yehuda
New York is entering the weekend in style, with a massive bronze statue of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg set to take over City Point in Downtown Brooklyn today. 

Full disclosure: the sculpture was created by artists Gillie and Marc before the Justice's passing. She actually gave her consent prior to production. 

"We had the honor and privilege to create Justice Ginsburg’s dignified likeness in everlasting bronze as a part of Statues for Equality," the artists explained in an official press release announcing the news, calling out to the ten other statues depicting notable women that they created and installed all over New York City back in 2019. "With the two steps on its large base representing the Supreme Court and the climb she made to get there, the work is designed to provide the public with an opportunity to stand at her side, and gain inspiration from her journey fighting for equal rights."

The artists' project seeks to collectively increase the city's representation of women in public sculpture from 3% to 10%. The tribute to Ginsburg specifically seeks to honor her role in the struggle for gender equality and human rights.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue
Photograph: Bob Krasner

At the unveiling today, New York State Attorney General Letitia James and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams are expected to proclaim March 15, Ginsburg's birthday, "Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Day" in Brooklyn.

New Yorkers seeking to pay their respects can make a reservation to preview the statues from 10am-8pm EST daily right here. Up to 6 people will be able to take up each 20-minute time slot and reservations are available up to 60 days in advance. Needless to say, COVID-19-related guidelines—from face coverings to social distancing etiquette—will be in place during your visit.

Can't seem to get a reservation? Worry not. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his plans to create yet another statue honoring the Justice posthumously in the near future. We've yet to hear timeline details on that one, but we're sure we'll know soon enough.

