A massive Whole Foods with a coffee shop, bar and restaurant is coming to Manhattan

Whole Foods in Manhattan isn't a new phenomenon—there are 11 stores in the borough as it is—but on June 1, a new Whole Foods is opening in NoMad with a coffee bar, a restaurant and bar and more than 1,000 local products.

At 63 Madison Avenue, this Whole Foods will be 54,000 square feet with on-site dining options including Za’atar, a quick-service Mediterranean venue with locally sourced falafel from Yosi Kosher Kitchen and pitas from Angel Bakeries; Nomad 63 by Whole Foods Market, a bar offering beer, wine and bar bites like house-made fish-n-chips and vegan cauliflower nachos; and a full-service coffee bar operated by NYC-fave Café Grumpy.

RECOMMENDED: Flatiron gets a new musical steakhouse this week

Photograph: courtesy of Whole Foods

Products from a variety of local companies will be spotlighted on shelves as well, including produce from over 20 local farms,;salads from Gotham Greens’ New York City farms; microgreens from Upward Farms and basil, parsley and cilantro from Square Roots. Also expect fresh bulk pastas from Severino Pasta, Tubby Alpine-style cheese from Brooklyn’s Crown Finish Caves and fruit spreads from Maya’s Jams.

Whole Foods' full-service seafood counter will have local options, too, including oysters from West Robins Oyster Company, seafood cakes from Lagniappe Foods and smoked salmon from Catsmo Artisan Smokehouse. Its full-service meat counter will include pork from Briarwood Cattle Farm and sausages from Brooklyn Cured Sausage.

Local craft beer will also be on-site, including Sun Up Hazy IPA from Talea Beer Co, Money IPA from Barrier Brewing and Pilsner Vliet from Three’s Brewing.

There will also be a prepared foods section and food hall with sushi by Kikka, a full-service pizza station as well as hot and cold food bars and a bakery selling local items like ancient grain and oat porridge breads from Pain d’avignon, pitas from Angel Bakeries and frozen desserts from Bindi.

Photograph: courtesy of Whole Foods

Like most other Whole Food stores, there will be a wellness and beauty section but it will have more than 100 local products like hand-poured candles from Scrumptious Wick, soap and body care from Nopelera, wood-wick candles from Tiny Kitchen Candle Co. and artisan soaps from Center Street Soap Company.

These local items are hand-picked by Christopher Manca, the local forager for Whole Foods Market’s Northeast Region.

The devotion to "local" doesn't stop there. Whole Foods is going to donate $9,000 of fresh food to Rethink Food, an organization that aims to create a more sustainable and equitable food system, sponsor the Madison Square Park Conservancy’s Pollinator Picnic, and support the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Business Improvement District’s public art and fitness programming with a $15,000 donation and a flower wall pop-up event with influencer @farmernick.

Whole Foods at 63 Madison Avenue will open June 1.