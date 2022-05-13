A massive Whole Foods with a coffee shop, bar and restaurant is coming to Manhattan

[title]
Whole Foods in Manhattan isn't a new phenomenon—there are 11 stores in the borough as it is—but on June 1, a new Whole Foods is opening in NoMad with a coffee bar, a restaurant and bar and more than 1,000 local products.
At 63 Madison Avenue, this Whole Foods will be 54,000 square feet with on-site dining options including Za’atar, a quick-service Mediterranean venue with locally sourced falafel from Yosi Kosher Kitchen and pitas from Angel Bakeries; Nomad 63 by Whole Foods Market, a bar offering beer, wine and bar bites like house-made fish-n-chips and vegan cauliflower nachos; and a full-service coffee bar operated by NYC-fave Café Grumpy.
Products from a variety of local companies will be spotlighted on shelves as well, including produce from over 20 local farms,;salads from Gotham Greens’ New York City farms; microgreens from Upward Farms and basil, parsley and cilantro from Square Roots. Also expect fresh bulk pastas from Severino Pasta, Tubby Alpine-style cheese from Brooklyn’s Crown Finish Caves and fruit spreads from Maya’s Jams.
Whole Foods' full-service seafood counter will have local options, too, including oysters from West Robins Oyster Company, seafood cakes from Lagniappe Foods and smoked salmon from Catsmo Artisan Smokehouse. Its full-service meat counter will include pork from Briarwood Cattle Farm and sausages from Brooklyn Cured Sausage.
Local craft beer will also be on-site, including Sun Up Hazy IPA from Talea Beer Co, Money IPA from Barrier Brewing and Pilsner Vliet from Three’s Brewing.
There will also be a prepared foods section and food hall with sushi by Kikka, a full-service pizza station as well as hot and cold food bars and a bakery selling local items like ancient grain and oat porridge breads from Pain d’avignon, pitas from Angel Bakeries and frozen desserts from Bindi.
Like most other Whole Food stores, there will be a wellness and beauty section but it will have more than 100 local products like hand-poured candles from Scrumptious Wick, soap and body care from Nopelera, wood-wick candles from Tiny Kitchen Candle Co. and artisan soaps from Center Street Soap Company.
These local items are hand-picked by Christopher Manca, the local forager for Whole Foods Market’s Northeast Region.
The devotion to "local" doesn't stop there. Whole Foods is going to donate $9,000 of fresh food to Rethink Food, an organization that aims to create a more sustainable and equitable food system, sponsor the Madison Square Park Conservancy’s Pollinator Picnic, and support the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Business Improvement District’s public art and fitness programming with a $15,000 donation and a flower wall pop-up event with influencer @farmernick.
Whole Foods at 63 Madison Avenue will open June 1.