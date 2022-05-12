Although NYC has tons of fantastic steakhouses, new ones don’t seem to open up as frequently as, say, this year’s ever-expanding list of speakeasy-themed bars. But tomorrow, Friday, May 13, a new entry to the beefy genre gets grilling in Flatiron.

Vinyl Steakhouse is named for its dual conceits: music and meat. Musical memorabilia factors into the decor. Vintage-style show posters line the walls, prints depict Run-DMC, Debbie Harry and the Beastie Boys and shelves are filled with album sleeves. And, beyond those show tunes, expect to hear full sides from among the 2,000-plus records collected by sommelier-owner Kevin Flannery, who operates the restaurant with his somm wife Sofia.

Photograph: Courtesy of KK Chote MST Creative PR

Executive Chef Alexander Lord-Flynn joins from the East Village French restaurant Jules Bistro, which closed during the pre-vaccine pandemic. Lord-Flynn was also previously the private chef at a Montana cattle ranch. Steak, of course, factors significantly into the opening menu, including an 8- or 10-ounce filet mignon, ribeye, New York strip and dry aged porterhouse for two. Classic steakhouse sides like mac and cheese (this one truffled), creamed spinach (turned carbonara with pancetta, parm and egg yolk) and a potato pavé piled with bacon, chives, gouda and jalapeño are also available.

The rest of the menu has plenty of general interest items for red meat dissenters, including a few salads, some sushi options, crab cakes, shrimp cocktail and onion rings for apps and entrées like chicken and biscuits, mushroom ravioli and scallops. Vinyl Steakhouse will also offer a complimentary bread service.

Photograph: Courtesy of by KK Chote MST Creative PR

Given the Flannerys' background as wine professionals, the vino varieties are studied and chosen with steak pairing in mind. The wine bar ahead of the dining room promises to offer individual pours of some selections seldom seen by the glass. And cocktails offer takes on beloved and divisive classics like manhattans and cosmos.

Vinyl Steakhouse is located at 35 West 19th Street. It will be open Sunday-Wednesday from 4pm-10pm and Thursday-Saturday from 4pm -11pm