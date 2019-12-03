Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right A mesmerizing holiday light installation opens at Brookfield Place tonight
A mesmerizing holiday light installation opens at Brookfield Place tonight

By Adam Goldman Posted: Tuesday December 3 2019, 12:08pm

Photograph: Courtesy Heidi Lee

Never mind the fact that Christmas music has been playing all over the city since roughly September: The holiday season is finally, actually, really, truly upon us. If you, like me, have had trouble getting into the spirit of things so far, today might be your lucky day. Brookfield Place's holiday festivities kicks off this evening when they flip the switch on Light Up Luminaries, a gorgeous multicolored light sculpture designed by the LAB at Rockwell Group.

The sculpture consists of a huge canopy that envelopes participants beneath rows of glowing lanterns. Light shows will dazzle every hour, and there are three stations where "touch-activated wishes" (I don't know what that means, but it sounds cool!) can be sent up into the sculpture itself, activating a special and dynamic display of light and color. Even better, Brookfield Place will donate $1 for every wish sent through Light Up Luminaries, up to $25,000, to Cookies for Kids' Cancer, an organization that's raised over $16 million to to date. That money goes toward funding 110 research projects that have led to 42 new treatments becoming available for kids fighting cancer.

Long story short, hustle down to Brookfield Place to absorb some cheer, a cool light show and help kids fight cancer. Even the Grinchiest holiday grump couldn't resist that, right? Light Up Luminaries will be unveiled at an event tonight, December 3, from 5-8PM. Check it out!

