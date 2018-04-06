A midtown restaurant is being decked out with hundreds of cherry blossoms

Florals. For Spring. Groundbreaking.

Actually, this is pretty fabulous. In celebration of the burgeoning Sakura Matsumori Cherry Blossom season and the beloved tradition of flower viewing (hanami) midtown lounge and restaurant Zuma will be decked out with more than 1,000 cherry blossoms. The divine pink flowers—which are in fact synthetic and constructed of silk—will cascade down from the ceiling and surround the bar. My rich friend had something similar at her wedding last May, and you know what, it looked great!

Along with the display, Zuma is offering Sakura-themed drinks, including a pink-hued gin and tonic, a Sakura-infused Bellini and a peach and yuzu Sakura sour. You can check out the display on Zuma's second floor through April and May. And despite the climate horror show this week, blossoms have begun to bud over at Brooklyn Botanical Garden. Be sure to check out the Sakura Matsumori Cherry Blossom Festival on the weekend of April 27 for your floral fix.

