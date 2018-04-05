NYC is expected to get hit with more snow as spring refuses to show up

Spring may have arrived two weeks ago, but the cold, bitter armies of winter are still refusing to retreat.

After four nor'easters in a three-week span last month and a surprise “clipper” that brought more than five inches of snow to the city on Monday morning, New York is expected to get hit with yet another snowstorm early Friday morning. The National Weather Service is projecting about an inch of snow to dust the five boroughs beginning at 2am before turning to rain later in the morning.

But that’s just the tip of this depressing iceberg. On Saturday, the agency is predicting two to four inches of snow accumulation, which, combined with overnight rain in the forecast for Friday into Saturday, could very well turn the city into one giant slush puddle.

The crummy weather isn’t expected to let up any time soon—the NWS is also projecting lows in the 30s for the next week.

