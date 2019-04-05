Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right A millennial's dream snack shop is having a pop-up 'til next week
By Emma Orlow Posted: Friday April 5 2019, 2:30pm

Photograph: Courtesy Pop Up Grocer

The name is simple and to the point: Pop Up Grocer. It's a new place you can shop for snacks in SoHo, today until April 14th. Basically think of Pop Up Grocer as a spot to find all those snacks from your targeted ads on Instagram that have expensive shipping or don't sell in New York. Pop Up Grocer is the brainchild of Emily Schildt, a marketing expert in New York, who knows a thing or two about how good packaging entices customers. Here you can get  aesthetically-pleasing snacks with funky fonts and lurid graphics like Lesser Evil's "paleo puffs," a drink made from birch by Sapp, Raaka chocolate and our favorite, Pan's Mushroom Jerky. There will also be pantry items like Lavva's plant-based pineapple yogurt, Scrap's Frozen Foods pesto pizza, and the highly sought-after Fly by Jing Sichuan chilli sauce, that was one of the highest-backed kickstarter campaigns in their history. One of our favorite all-day cafe's, west~bourne will also provide a rotating variety of fresh pastries. Here, tabloid magazines also get an upgrade, trading them out for independent mags like Jarry, Compound Butter, Milky Mag and Gossamer to read while you wait to checkout. Oh, and did we mention custom Baggu reusable shopping bags? Their version has a smiley face, a nod to New York's classic Thank You! Have a Nice Day takeout bags. It's basically a millennial's dream grocery store. We can't wait to check it out ourselves. 

Pop Up Grocer is located at 345 Broome Street New York, NY 10013. 11am - 7pm

Photograph: Courtesy Pop Up Grocer

 

 

 

 

