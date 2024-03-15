A “mini forest” is opening on Roosevelt Island this spring

The tiny patch of land is no bigger than a tennis court and will help with flooding issues.

It's called the Manhattan Healing Forest and it will be the first "natural" wonder of its kind to take over Manhattan next month, specifically set up to help with flooding issues.

Illustration: Courtesy of SUGi

Quite literally a "mini forest," the area will be planted by volunteers on the southern end of Roosevelt Island, between Manhattan and Queens, starting April 6.

According to its creators at the SUGi Project, a foundation dedicated to the installation of similar environments in urban areas, the tiny, 2,700-square-foot patch of land will feature 1,000 new trees and shrubs spanning 40 different native species, from butternut to New York fern, white oak and Virginia strawberry, among others.

"This SUGi Pocket Forest is strategically positioned to stabilize the land and capture water, serving as a living barrier against flooding and erosion, preventing pollutant runoff and enhancing air quality," reads an official statement posted on Instagram by the organization. "With its diverse array of flora and fauna, Manhattan Healing Forest serves as a miniature lung for Manhattan, providing habitat for migratory birds, butterflies, and a variety of urban wildlife."

Rendering: Courtesy of SUGi

SUGi Project will specifically employ the Miyawaki method, the brainchild of Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki. According to the New York Post, the expert's guidelines have "become immensely popular for creating lasting ecosystems in urban environments."

In fact, planting tiny forests as a way to deal with ecological issues has become a sort of trend all around the world. Similar projects have already been carried out in Europe, Africa, Asia, Russia, South America and the Middle East. According to the New York Times, "India has hundreds."

A bit more about the Miyawaki method: first off, the land will be prepared for the planting through the use of mulch and compost. The new plants will then be installed in close proximity to each other, which experts believe leads to rapid growth.

"According to proponents, Miyawaki-style forests become self-sufficient within three years and can achieve maturity within a few decades," reports the New York Times. "Along the way, they provide habitat for insects and wildlife, absorb carbon and clean the air."

As for who is footing the bill, the Times reports that the foundation itself will be covering the project financially for about $200 per 10 square feet.

Want to be part of the fun? You can sign up to be a planting volunteer right here.