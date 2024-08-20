A new affordable luxury rental housing lottery in the Bronx is now open

Another day, another housing lottery.

This week, we'd like to spotlight the Arabella, a new luxury apartment building featuring mixed-income apartments that are now available as part of a newly opened housing lottery. As usual, we expect the units will be rented out fairly quickly so you might want to apply for any you are interested in ASAP.

Here are all the details:

Where is it?

The building 4720 Third Avenue in Belmont, by Fordham University in the Bronx.

How many units are available?

50 units have been made affordable.

What units are available?

Twenty-five one-bedroom apartments; 22 two-bedroom apartments; and three three-bedroom apartments are available.

How much do they cost?

It depends on income and household size, but the one-bedrooms will are listed between $2,206 to $2,350 per month; the two-bedrooms are listed at $2,629 to $2,995 per month; the three-bedrooms are listed at $3,022 to $3,950 per month.

How do I qualify?

Your household must make between $64,012 and $218,010 in order to qualify.

Consult the graphic below to figure out if you qualify for any of the available units and then scroll below to learn how to apply for one:

Graphic: Housing Connect

What else do we know about this building?

The nine-story building boasting large windows and a beautiful, triangle-shaped facade: there’s a 2,400-square-foot fitness center on the third floor filled with excellent equipment, found right next to a residents lounge with TVs and loads lots of seating.

An outdoor terrace is also home to a fitness playground, lounge areas and a yoga space (it's 3,500 square feet, after all).

As for more "traditional" amenities, expect a shared laundry room, charging stations for electric vehicles, energy-efficient appliances inside all apartments, bike lockers and covered parking. And in case you have a furry friend living with you, you're in luck: the building abides by a pet-friendly policy.

But let's look outside of the building as well, because what's around you is just as important as the sorts of amenities you'll get to enjoy.

What’s nearby?

Home to the Little Italy of the Bronx, Belmont is full of classic pizzerie, lively cafés, delicious bakeries and more. You'll also enjoy spending late afternoons at the Bronx Beer Hall and strolling the one and only Bronx Zoo.

How do I apply and by what date?

If you’re interested, you can apply online through the portal or you can request an application by mail in a self-addressed envelope to The Dupont Apartments C/O Reside Affordable, 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211.

Online, you must create an account on NYC Housing Connect, the main portal for the city’s affordable housing lotteries.

The lottery closes on October 11, 2024.